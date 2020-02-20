PENDLETON — Last year, the Pilot Rock boys basketball team won just three games.
This season, the Rockets are 19-4 and have a chance of winning the Blue Mountain Conference district title.
Pilot Rock will take on Heppner (13-9) — last year’s district champ — at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center. The winner will take on Grant Union at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the championship game.
“Coming into this season I was excited,” Rockets coach Tyler Zyph said. “We were 3-19 last year. The goal was to flip-flop our record and make the district tournament. I’m excited to keep playing.”
The Mustangs, who graduated 11 from last year’s team, return just one player with any varsity experience — senior Mason Lehman.
“I think we are two evenly matched teams,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “Both teams have good athletes. It will be a dog fight for 32 minutes.”
The teams split their games during the regular season, with Pilot Rock winning 59-47, and Heppner 58-44.
“Heppner has a ton of athletes,” Zyph said. “They are a deep team. The scary thing with Heppner, is you never know who will come at you. The problem we ran into at Heppner, is we got into foul trouble. Three of our five starters were in foul trouble and played limited minutes.”
What the Mustangs lack in experience, they make up for in athletic ability and knowing how to win. A good percentage of the basketball players were members of the 2A state championship football team.
“We are trying to use our athleticism to our advantage,” Rosenbalm said. “They have the same mentality on the basketball court as they do in football. We will be at our best.”
Offensively, the Mustangs get 11 points a game from Jayden Wilson, and 10.5 from Lehman, but more often than not, there is a different leading scoring nearly every game.
“We are very well-balanced offensively,” Rosenbalm said. “Defensively, Jackson (Lehman) gets after it. He gets the steals and everyone follows suit. When we beat Grant Union in double overtime, he had a different look — just figuring things out and being more confident. The playoffs seem to amplify things.”
Jimmy Jones leads the Rockets with 18 points a game, while Payton Thurmond chips in 15.
“We are pretty balanced,” Zyph said. “My thing is not to rely on the 3. We have to be an inside-out team. Our goal is to put ourselves in the best position to win.”
STANFIELD VS. UNION — The Tigers (12-12), who finished 6-6 in the BMC, lost both of their conference games to the Bobcats.
They will see if the third time is the charm at 7:45 p.m. in the first round of the district tournament.
The Tigers come in having lost three of their past four games, while Union is on a three-game win streak.
2A girls
Defending state champion Heppner has a bit of work to do to secure a repeat trip to state.
The Mustangs (13-8) will play Grant Union (8-13) at 6 p.m. Friday in a loser-out game in the Blue Mountain Conference tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“Right now, we are the first out in the RPI (Rating percentage index) rankings,” Heppner coach Robert Wilson said. “We need a little bit of luck, and we need to win two games. We are in a very tough league with some pretty good competition. A couple of wins could play in our favor. Should be an exciting weekend.”
The Mustangs are led by junior Sydney Wilson, who is averaging 18 points per game.
STANFIELD VS. ENTERPRISE — The winner of this game will take on Union in the championship game and pick up a trip to state in the process.
The loser will take on the winner of the Heppner-Grant Union game, and hope its RPI ranking will get them through to state.
The Tigers (18-6) and Outlaws (16-5) both finished 8-4 in league play, and split their conference games.
1A Old Oregon League
Defending 1A state champion Nixyaawii will open defense of its title at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Baker City against the winner of Thursday’s game between Elgin and Imbler.
The top three teams from the Old Oregon League district tournament will advance to the 1A state tournament.
The Golden Eagles are 20-5 overall and finished league play 11-1. They had to forfeit their Feb. 14 game against Elgin because they had a player play in six quarters between the junior varsity and varsity games.
Nixyaawii self-reported the error, wiping out its 69-38 win and a 37-point effort from Tyasin Burns. The Golden Eagles had to win the following night against Joseph (a 67-61 victory) to secure the No. 1 seed to district.
1A Big Sky League boys
The Ione/Arlington boys will open district play against Dufur at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Madras High School.
The Cardinals beat the Rangers twice in league play, but coach Dennis Stefani said the postseason brings out the best in teams.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times is truthful,” Stefani said. “We have to focus and be ready to go.”
The Cardinals (18-4) are making their first district appearance since 2014, the same year they placed fourth at state. The top three teams will advance to the state playoffs.
Wesley Goad leads I/A with 16 points a game, while Jace Troutman chips in 13 and Hunter Padberg 12.7.
“It gives us quite a bit of versatility,” Stefani said. “Wesley has played all five positions this year, and Hunter has played four of the five. We have had to switch kids around all year.”
1A Big Sky League girls
The Ione/Arlington girls also drew Dufur in their district opener at 3 p.m. Friday.
The top three teams from district advance to state.
The teams split their league games, with the Rangers (15-8) winning by 30 the first time, and the Cardinals (14-9) by 11 a month later.
“They are a full-court pressure team, and they play really physical,” Cardinals coach Nathan Heideman said. “If it is called loose, they get away with things. They call it tight, they will be in foul trouble. It will come down to taking care of the ball and not getting caught in their traps.”
The Cardinals, making their fourth trip to district in five years, have had to adjust their game with 6-foot senior Tresslyn McCurry out with a shoulder injury.
“When our outside shooting is on, we are hard to beat,” Heideman said. “Without Tresslyn, we have nothing inside.”
Jessica Median leads I/A with 14 points a game, followed by Mackenzie Heideman and Bella Mastriona.
ECHO VS. SOUTH WASCO — The Cougars, who won the regular-season title with a 10-2 record, open district with a 6 p.m. game Friday against the Redsides.
Echo (17-7) enters district on a five-game win streak, which includes a 74-36 victory over the Redsides (11-11). The Cougars swept SWC, winning the first game 56-41.
Echo’s two league losses were back-to-back to Ione/Arlington and Dufur the end of January.
