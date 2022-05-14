HERMISTON — Hermiston senior Ryker McDonald added another gold medal to his stash Saturday, May 14 as he won the 200 meters in a personal best time of 22.49 seconds at the Mid-Columbia Conference Track and Field Championships at Kennison Field.
“It was fun today,” McDonald said. “It felt really good. It was really nice having the 200 on a different day than the 100 and 4x100. You have a little more gas in the tank for that race. Most times, you have already run two races and thrown the shot. You are mustering up whatever you have left for that race.”
McDonald also placed second in the shot put with a PR throw of 50-8, finishing behind teammate Caden Hottman who had a winning throw of 56-4.
“It was a 2-foot PR that felt really nice today,” McDonald said. “That was the most exciting competition I was in today. We were all getting PRs, and everyone was so pumped for each other. There was a lot of positive energy in the ring today.”
Hottman’s throw moves him to third on the Hermiston leaderboard behind Faafiaula Ena (56-8) and Tre Neal (56-7).
The top five in each event from district advances to the District 8 Regional Championships on May 20-21 in Spokane. From there, the top two advance to state.
The Bulldogs will send a team of four to state in the 1,600. Freshman Jaysen Rodriguez placed second in a time of 4:30.59, followed by Pedro Pacheco Alvarado (3rd, 4:40.16), Logan Springstead (4th, 4:40.63) and Grant Anderson (5th, 4:41.55). All four Bulldogs ran personal bests.
The 4x400 relay team of Justus Counsell, Tyler Lin, Rodriguez and Landon Shilhanek finished third (3:36.57) and will run at regionals.
Walla Walla won the boys team title with 180 points, followed by Southridge (101), Hermiston (96) and Kennewick (27).
In the girls meet, Hermiston’s Bailey Young won the discus title with a throw of 120-1, and teammate Eseta Sepeni was second at 114-5. Avonlea Edwards was fifth (89-0).
The Hermiston girls, with a bulk of their points coming from the field events, finished second in the team standings with 128 points. Walla Walla won with 142.
In the triple jump, Sydney Seavert finished third with a leap of 33-7 3/4, while teammate Jenna Jared just missed the cut for regionals, finishing seventh (31-8). Aliah Vassey had a PR height of 8-6 to finish second in the pole vault.
On the track, Dalia Cervantes won the 200 with a PR time of 25.95, while Alondra Risueno was fourth (26.42).
In the 1,600, Cydney Sanchez finished second (5:25.70) behind Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt (5:04.40). Megan Joyce finished fifth (5:36.02).
Adriana Gutierrez Duron was fifth in the 300 hurdles (50.90), and the 4x400 relay team of Cervantes, Risueno, Estephany Diaz and Jackie Garcia finished second with a time of 4:14.90.
The Bulldogs’ 4x200 relay team of Jordan Sepulveda, Jared, Sydney Parker and Seavert also is headed to regionals after placing third 1:54.30).
Softball
HERMISTON 7, MEAD 1 — Kenna Christensen hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, and also pitched six innings for the win, as the Bulldogs beat the visiting Panthers in the first round of the 3A District 8 playoffs.
Hermiston (15-6) will play at top-ranked University at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 in the semifinals.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Hailey South doubled in a run, then scored on a Jocie Elwood single. Elwood would later score on a passed ball.
In the third, Kaylee Elliott scored on an error, and Christensen hit her home run for a 6-0 lead.
Hermiston finished its scoring in the bottom of the fourth as South scored on an error.
Mead managed one run in the top of the fifth, but that would be it.
Lacrosse
HERMISTON 20, PENINSULA 4 — Carson Bradshaw scored six goals, and the Bulldogs cruised to a victory over the host Seahawks in the first round of the 3A state playoffs.
“We played the most complete game we have played all year,” Hermiston coach Jacob Arnold said. “We rolled on offense and defense. They were absolutely in shock as to how well our team played. I like flying under the radar.”
The fourth-ranked Bulldogs (14-1) will play at Roosevelt on May 21 in the quarterfinals.
Vinny Trevino added four goals, Andrew Guerrero and Kellen Young each had three, Frankie Trevino had two, and Blake Palzinski and Preston South each had one.
Goalkeeper Jasper Hardy finished with six saves.
