They may have taken four innings to bring the bats, but the Bucks are now on their way to the 5A semifinals.
On Friday’s quarterfinals baseball contest at Crescent Valley, the Pendleton Buckaroos kept the Raiders off of home plate for a 6-0 shut out.
Cooper Roberts, who threw just one strikeout over a full game on the mound, never let a single run slip by him.
“Cooper threw a heck of a game,” said Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood. “He just pounded the zone, kept guys off-balance, and let his defense work behind him. He worked ahead of the count. He was always in control.”
Three innings went by without a run from either team.
“It was moving along quickly,” Haugewood said. “It was good baseball. Their pitcher (Ethan Krupp) was doing a good job of mowing us down, and Cooper did the same to them.”
The Bucks finally broke the game open in the top of the fourth. On a 1-0 count, Quinn Doherty singled on a line drive to right field, and advanced to second on Ryan Stahl’s single on the following at-bat.
Tanner Sweek doubled on a full-count pitch to right field to score the two runners.
“That was huge,” Haguewood said. “It finally broke the ice.”
In the top of the fifth, Ty Beers doubled to right field and scored Curtis Simons, who was running for Justin Duso.
Sweek singled to lead off the next inning and took second base on a wild pitch. Kyle Field’s single sent him to third, and he scored on an error during the next at-bat to put the Bucks ahead 4-0.
The Bucks put up two more runs in the top of the seventh, including an RBI single from Matthew Demianew.
Sweek went 2-for-3 at the plate and posted a run and two RBIs to lead Pendleton’s offense. Stahl hit 3-for-4 with two runs scored. The Raiders collected six hits, but Pendleton doubled that amount.
“This was a good win for the boys,” Haugewood said. “They worked super hard. They came together as a team and built each other up. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Up next, Pendleton (16-8) will challenge West Albany in a 5A semifinals contest on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are coming off a 5-4 quarterfinals victory over Churchill.
