Nine Buckaroos received top Intermountain Conference honors on Wednesday.
Senior Kila Solomon was one of two catchers named to the IMC all-league first team, along with Hood River Valley junior Makenzie Chambers.
Senior Aspen Garton and junior Carissa Cooley made the first team as infielders, and junior Maria Lillienthal received first-team honors as an outfielder.
Freshman pitcher Sauren Garton and senior Kirah McGlothan were named to the second team, and sophomore pitcher Kylie Parsons, junior infielder Sami Spriet, and senior outfielder Elli Nirschl were honorable mentions.
Chambers was awarded the IMC Player of the Year title, and Pitcher of the Year went to Ridgeview junior Alicitie Frost. The Ravens were also awarded the Coaching Staff of the Year honor, led by Sandy Fischer.
The Bucks were the No. 3 seed in the IMC, going 9-6 in conference action. They missed out on a chance to defend last year’s 5A state title, falling to West Albany in the quarterfinals. They finished the 2018-19 season with a 17-10 overall record.
