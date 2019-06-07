MILTON FREEWATER — The Mac-Hi Pioneers have placed eight athletes in the Greater Oregon League all-conference team.
Senior pitcher Sydney Earls is joined by La Grande’s Ally Brock as a pitcher on the first team. Freshman Ally Marly was named to the first team as a catcher, and senior Courtney Cain and freshman Rikki Mark were both selected as first-team infielders.
Junior Kiley Reichert is the only Pioneer on the first team’s outfield lineup, alongside La Grande’s Kara Gooderham, Lexee Gomes, and Kinzy Bowen.
Juniors Graci Bullock and Ashlyn Marly received second-team honors as infielders. Senior Kayla Casillas was named to the second team as an outfielder.
The Greater Oregon League’s Coach of the Year award went to La Grande’s Woody Wright. Brock received this year’s Pitcher of the Year title, and Jaycee Seavert, also of La Grande, was named the Player of the Year.
Several Mac-Hi names also fill out this year’s 4A softball all-state team. Mark is a first-team infielder, Earls was selected as a third-team pitcher, Cain a third-team infielder, and Marly an honorable mention as a catcher.
Coach of the Year was once again given to Wright, while Brock also received All-State honors as Pitcher of the Year.
Mac-Hi went 8-4 in GOL action to take the No. 2 spot in the conference standings. They swept Stayton 14-3 in round one of the state playoffs, but fell 6-5 against Banks in the quarterfinals.
La Grande was not only the top team in the league, but also in the entire 4A division, going undefeated (12-0) in the GOL, and 24-1 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.