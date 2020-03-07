EUGENE — The Buckaroos dropped a heartbreaker as their season came to an early end on Saturday afternoon.
The Bucks led 19-11 after the first quarter, but struggled with Willamette's press in the second as the game slipped away from them as the Wolverines took them down 57-50 at the 5A boys basketball state tournament's first round at Willamette High School.
"It was a heartbreaker," Pendleton head coach Zach Dong said. "We had a great first quarter, but they switched to zone defense in the second, and we had a hard time settling into our zone offense. We had some costly turnovers."
Chauncey Sams and Dakota Sams were the only two Bucks to manage a basket in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Willamette's Luke Smith poured in eight of his team's 17 points for the quarter — six points of which came from beyond the arc.
Smith was held to just two points in the third quarter, but rallied back to score 10 of his team's 19 points in the final eight minutes to help put the game away. Eight of his points during the quarter came at the line.
Dakota Sams and Kason Broncheau each shot 2-for-2 at the line in the fourth quarter, and Stockton Hoffman would put up five of his game's nine points, but Pendleton's rally would fall just short. Seven of his nine points were scored in the second half.
"Kason and Chauncey Sams shared duties of defending (Willamette's) best players and did a great job slowing those guys down," Dong said. "Stockton had seven huge points to help with our comeback in the second half."
Smith would lead all scorers by the night's end with 27 points for Willamette (17-9). Dakota Sams followed with 18 points and three assists. Tanner Sweek followed with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
"Dakota had a great game," Dong said. "They played him tough defensively, but he found a way to get to the rim and finish."
Pendleton finished their season at 19-6 overall. Their 8-2 Intermountain Conference record earned them the No. 2 spot in the league standings.
