LEBANON — The Pendleton girls basketball team has fallen twice to the Warriors this season — once in the preseason, and again in the first round of the 5A state tournament.
The Bucks (16-7) trailed 13-5 by the end of the first quarter, but the Mid-Willamette Conference's second-ranked Warriors (18-6) put the game away for good with a 22-4 second quarter, and would roll to a 55-27 victory to cut Pendleton's season short on Friday night.
The loss was Pendleton's fourth straight first-round defeat.
"I thought we handled the stakes perfectly," Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. "We came out hot defensively in the first quarter. In terms of effort and energy, they did everything we asked them to."
Bucks sophomore Muriel Hoisington posted all five of her team's points in the first quarter, notching two buckets and a point at the line. It was Lebanon's ability to shoot lights-out beyond the arc, however, that caused the Bucks trouble.
Mary Workman and Kylie Steiner scored two treys each for the Warriors in the second quarter, and Kianna Guzon added one of her own. The Bucks only managed four points, all at the line — two from junior Natalie Neveau, and two more from sophomore Daisy Jenness.
"They didn't miss a shot in the first half," Porter said of the Warriors. "They have some pretty big players. They absolutely did not miss."
Jenness added three baskets, and sophomore Chloe Taber sunk a 3-pointer in the third quarter to help outscore Lebanon 13-9. Workman added two more treys to Lebanon's third-quarter effort.
Workman would go on to lead the game with 20 points on the night — 18 of which came from the outside. Jenness led Pendleton with eight, while Hoisington added five, and Neveau four.
"My girls gave every ounce of effort they had," Porter said. "It just wasn't our night. I'd say our season was very successful. We lost our first three games, and then went 16-3. This just makes it 16-4."
