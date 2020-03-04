LEBANON — The Bucks and the Warriors' girls basketball teams met early on in the season at the Ridgeview Tip Off Tourney, where the Warriors won 65-50.
The two teams are now set to clash again at Lebanon this Friday at the first round of the 5A girls basketball state tournament, after both teams have had all season long to prepare.
"I think it's a good draw for us," Pendleton head coach Kevin Porter said. "We've played them before. They're big and strong, and like to pound the ball on the inside. Our zone wasn't very good (in the first game). It's a lot better now. I suspect both teams will be a little bit different, but I like our chances."
The Pendleton girls have made it to the first round of the state playoffs every season since 2016-17, but haven't been able to advance past it. In 2017, they fell 55-38 to Putnam. In 2018, they dropped a 54-53 battle to Crescent Valley, and last year, they lost 92-41 to Wilsonville.
"I think we're all really excited," said Sami Spriet, a senior guard. "We've both improved. It'll be a good matchup. Nerves are always to be expected, but it's a good thing. If you're not nervous, you're probably too cocky."
The Bucks (16-6, 8-2 IMC) are currently enjoying a five-game streak, and have won 12 of their last 14 games. They are coming off a 60-52 home win over Ridgeview on Feb. 25. The team has also proven themselves capable of withstanding long days spent on the road, having handily won four of their last five away games.
The Warriors (17-6, 13-3 MWC), who took second in the Mid-Willamette Conference standings, are on a three-game streak and finished off their regular season with a massive 84-36 home victory over North Salem on Tuesday.
The Bucks average 46.6 points per game, and the Warriors average 54.4.
"Their point guard, (senior) Ellie Croco, is a great shooter," Porter said. "It's always more comfortable when you're playing on your home court. I suspect they're really happy that it's at their house, but we're going to be road warriors."
The game tips off at 6 p.m. on the Warriors' home court. The winner will advance to the second round, which will be held at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis on Tuesday, March 10.
"They got us the first time we played them this season," Porter said, "but we're a much different team than we were back then."
