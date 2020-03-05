BAKER CITY — When Carson Eynetich whipped a perfect pass to Taylor Rollins for a lay-in late in the third quarter, it looked as though Ione/Arlington was making a serious run at stunning top-ranked Damascus Christian.
Rollins’ bucket narrowed the Eagles’ lead to 37-26 in a Class 1A state tournament quarterfinal game on Thursday afternoon at Baker High School, their smallest advantage since the first quarter.
But on the ensuing possession Damascus Christian’s Jacob Zakharyuk, who led all scorers with 20 points, made a 3-pointer to push the Eagles’ lead back to 14 with two minutes left in the quarter.
The Cardinals (21-7) would get no closer, and went on to a 58-46 loss.
Zakharyuk’s basket was just one of several the Eagles (26-1) converted when Ione/Arlington was on the brink of slicing the lead to single digits.
“There were opportunities to get the game into single digits, we just didn’t get it done,” Ione/Arlington coach Dennis Stefani said.
The Cardinals scored the first four points of the final quarter, with Wesley Goad’s two free throws paring the lead to 46-34.
Damascus Christian’s Spencer Powers scored inside, then the teams traded baskets before Goad, who led the Cardinals with 14 points, made one of two free throws to get the Cardinals within 50-39 with 4:46 left.
Zakharyuk then took over, scoring consecutive baskets to boost the Eagles’ lead to 54-40 with 2:51 left.
Stefani said Damascus Christian’s knack for stifling the Cardinals’ momentum was a combination of the Eagles’ composure and Ione/Arlington’s defensive lapses.
“They’re very fundamentally sound,” he said of the Eagles. “I thought we on defense had some communication breakdowns on our switches.”
Eynetich, a freshman who had 13 points, said he felt the Cardinals lost some of their aggressiveness when they were poised to put real pressure on Damascus Christian.
“I think we started slowing down, we didn’t keep the pedal to the metal the whole time,” Eynetich said.
Maintaining momentum wasn’t the problem in the first quarter — the Cardinals never had any.
Damascus Christian ended the quarter with an 11-0 run — seven points by Powers — to lead 19-4.
The Cardinals actually outscored the Eagles 42-39 over the final three quarters.
But as Eynetich pointed out, the 15-point first-quarter deficit was too much to overcome against Damascus Christian, whose only loss this season was by a single point to Life Christian on Dec. 20, 2019.
Stefani also lamented the half dozen or so shots within 8 feet during the first half that the Cardinals couldn’t quite convert.
Ione/Arlington six of 24 field goals in the first half — 25% — and 15 of 51 for the game — 29%
“We got the looks we wanted,” Stefani said.
He said he was proud of his players’ resilience after their struggles in the first quarter.
The Cardinals scored the first six points of the second quarter to get within 19-10. Eynetich made consecutive three-pointers late in the quarter, and the Eagles led 28-16 at halftime.
Damascus Christian nearly broke the game open early in the second half, scoring seven points in the first minute and a half to boost its lead to 35-16, the largest of the game.
But the Cardinals answered with an 8-0 run, capped by Goad’s shot from the low post to cut the lead to 35-24 with 3:41 left in the quarter.
“They never quit playing hard,” Stefani said. “It was the little things. And there was some frustration, some blaming. That can’t happen.”
Free throws looked to be a possible key to a Cardinal comeback, as Damascus Christian committed its seventh foul of the second half with 7:03 left in the fourth quarter.
Ione/Arlington made 11 of 15 free throws in the second half, but missed the front half of two 1-and-1 chances that could have gotten the Cardinals to within nine or 10 points.
The Eagles had an advantage from long range, making 6 of 19 3-pointers, while Ione/Arlington was just 3 of 15, with Eynetich responsible for the three makes.
Damascus Christian shot 49% from the field overall, including 13 of 23 — 56% — in the second half.
Powers added 18 points for the Eagles, and Nelson had 10.
Damascus Christian advanced to a championship semifinal Friday at 4:15 p.m.
Ione/Arlington plays in a consolation semifinal Friday at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.