ST. PAUL — The Echo girls basketball team suffered an early defeat, dropping a 20-10 first quarter to St. Paul as the Buckaroos proceeded to take them down 64-45 in the second round of the 1A state playoffs on Friday.
Six of Echo’s 10 points in the first quarter came from sophomore Faith McCarty, but even scoring from the Cougars’ starting five gave them the advantage. Erin Counts and Isabelle Wyss each scored five points in the opening quarter, and Anabelle Davidson added four.
Counts would put up nine points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth. Echo managed nine points in the fourth quarter — five of which came from McCarty.
McCarty led the Cougars with 21 points, and Counts posted a game-high 27 points for St. Paul.
“I am extremely proud of my girls,” Echo head coach Heather Madison said. “They came out and played the best that they have all season as a team, and were really disciplined in everything that we try to do as a program.”
Echo (19-9, 10-2 BSL) finished their season as the No. 2 team in the Big Sky League standings. The Cougars’ previous season came to an earlier end after a 37-22 first-round home loss to Southwest Christian.
“We made it one step further than we did last year,” Madison said, “and we hope to push it even further next year.”
