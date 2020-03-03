PENDLETON — Not a player for either the Gervais Cougars or Bandon Tigers girls basketball team was alive the last time their respective programs won a game at the state tournament.
That will change for one of the teams on Thursday when they meet in the quarterfinals of the 2A state tournament at Pendleton High School.
Neither team has been to the state tournament since 1995, when Gervais reached the 2A consolation final and Bandon made it to the 3A tournament before going two and out. The Tigers’ last tournament win came in 1990, when they took third in the AA state tournament.
The Tigers enter the 3:15 p.m. matchup on a 22-game winning streak and with a record of 25-1, both of which are the best of the eight girls teams in Pendleton. Bandon, the champions of the Sunset Conference, defeated Faith Bible 56-43 to reach the quarterfinals, and the senior-laden Tigers enter averaging nearly 54 points per game and allowing just less than 30.
Bandon will be up against the top defensive team of the eight squads at state in Gervais, which is giving up less than 28 points per game. The No. 2 team from the Tri-River Conference enters with a 23-4 record after downing Stanfield in the first round 58-35.
The winner will meet a mainstay of the 2A tournament, as Coquille, last year’s state runner-up, and top-seeded Kennedy square off at 1:30 p.m. to open tournament play. The teams met in late December, when Kennedy topped the Red Devils on the road, 60-50, which ended Coquille’s nine-game season-opening winning streak. The matchup features the top two offensive teams in the tournament, with Coquille (23-4) averaging 60.6 points per game and the Trojans (23-4) netting 56.4. Kennedy, the top team from the TRC, routed last year’s state champion, Heppner, 64-26 to reach the state tournament, and Coquille, the No. 2 team from the Sunset, edged Vernonia on the road 55-51 in overtime for its state berth.
The night session, which starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at PHS, pits two Central Valley Conference rivals against each other in Monroe (21-5) and Central Linn (22-4). The teams are set to meet for the fourth time this season and third time in less than a month. Monroe, the 2017 state champion and 2018 runner-up, won the two most recent meetings, including 44-33 in the CVC playoffs, which gave the Dragons the conference’s top seed into the playoffs. Monroe then edged visiting Enterprise 40-37 to reach Pendleton. The Dragons enter on a 10-game winning streak and have taken 21 of their last 23 contests.
Central Linn, which is seeking its first state championship, edged Colton 33-29 in the first round of the playoffs to return to Pendleton for the second year in a row.
The final game at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday sees the Union Bobcats (24-3) return to the state tournament for the first time since placing third in 2015 in a battle with Portland Christian (24-4).
“The girls are excited — really, really excited for the opportunity ahead of us,” Union head coach Rhondie Rickman-Johansen said. “They are really focused. They come to practice, they’re getting things done tightening up the details.”
Union enters on a 14-game winning streak, and was the regular-season and tournament champion of the Blue Mountain Conference.
This will be the first meeting between the teams since the 2014 state tournament, when Union edged the Royals 36-29 in the fourth-place game. Union routed Lakeview 65-31 in the first round to get to the quarterfinals.
Portland Christian is a team that is no stranger to the state tournament or to having state tourney success, as the Royals own two state titles and three runner-up efforts. PC enters the game having won 12 of its last 13 games after a 42-35 win at Lost River in the opening round.
Portland Christian is a familiar name that you see among the programs in years gone by.
"We’re excited to get there. It’s the elite eight and everything about the state tournament is exciting,” Rickman-Johansen said.
The winners advance to the state semifinals at 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center, and the championship game is set for 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.
