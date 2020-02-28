GERVAIS — The Stanfield girls basketball team capped off a season of tremendous team growth with their program’s first state showing since 1987.
The Tigers tied 32-32 in the third quarter, and trailed by just one at 35-34 heading into the final eight minutes when the Cougars took a 23-1 run to put the game away and take Stanfield down 58-35 in the first round of the 2A state tournament in Gervais on Friday night.
“In the third quarter, it was a good game,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. “(The Cougars) play aggressive and kept the pressure on us. We were able to get back into it in the third quarter, but we couldn’t get any offense going in the fourth.”
Stanfield claimed the third quarter 13-8, and was led by Maggie Sharp with 13 points. Nyah Tejeda chipped in nine, and Savannah Sharp six.
The Tri-River Conference’s second-ranked Cougars got a game-high 17 points from Isabel Vasquez, 12 points from Araceli Vasquez, and 12 more from Izzy Boyd. Arcaceli Vasquez led all players from beyond the arc with two 3-pointers on the night.
The Tigers (19-8, 8-4 BMC) finished the season as the second-ranked team in the Blue Mountain Conference.
“It was incredible,” coach Sharp said. “It was the first time the girls have been to a state game in 30 years. They battled hard. I think we showed a lot of growth. The seniors set the stage for years to come. We’ll see if we can find some more success.”
