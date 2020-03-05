BAKER CITY — With their hopes for a second consecutive state title on the line, the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles relied on defense.
Before an electric crowd in the Baker High School gym Thursday afternoon, Nixyaawii freshman Shane Rivera had two key steals in the final 40 seconds as the Golden Eagles scored the final five points to beat Trinity Lutheran 66-63 in a quarterfinal game at the Class 1A state boys basketball tournament.
After Mick Schimmel, who led Nixyaawii with 25 points, made two free throws with 50 seconds left to tie the score at 63, Rivera snagged the first of his two steals.
Trinity Lutheran’s Matthew Eidler fouled Schimmel, who made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Golden Eagles the lead with 31 seconds remaining. Rivera stole the ball again with 17 seconds left, and this time he completed the play with a layup for the final points of the game.
“Our kids stayed the course,” said Nixyaawii coach Shane Rivera. “It was a good win, but we are not done yet.”
Rivera said it was exciting to watch his son make game-changing plays.
“I’m as proud as any parent could be,” Coach Rivera said. “When it was his time to step up, it was satisfying for sure.”
From the tipoff of this rematch of the 2019 state title game, which Nixyaawii won 59-42, physicality was shown by both teams as players were diving for loose balls, grabbing rebounds and, unfortunately, racking up team fouls. The teams combined for 41 fouls in the game and 38 free throws.
Trinity Lutheran coach Kyle Gilbert said he was pleased with his team’s sense of urgency.
“They leave everything out on the court; during this game I never questioned their drive and their attitude,” Gilbert said.
After the teams played to a 17-all tie after the first quarter, the Golden Eagles broke the game open by going on a 15-0 run in the second quarter led by Schimmel, a senior, and Magi Moses, who had six points each.
Nixywaaii outscored the Saints 22-6 in the quarter and led 39-23 at halftime. Rivera was content with how much his team was on the same page during the second quarter spurt.
“The kids were verbally communicating with each other, making the right adjustments,” Rivera said.
As the players trickled back onto the hardwood in preparation for the second half, Gilbert saw a change of mentality in his team, and he knew they weren’t going to go down easily.
“They came out without any fear,” Gilbert said.
Shots began to fall for the Saints, and they scored more points in the third quarter — 26 — than in the first two quarters combined.
Led by Scooty Gilbert, the coach’s son, who had a game-high 28 points, Trinity Lutheran cut Nixyaawii’s lead to 53-49 entering the fourth quarter.
“He just had that feel for that kind of a game and those bigger moments,” coach Gilbert said about his son. “At times we rely on him to bring us back.”
Eidler’s free throw with 4:31 left in the game tied the score at 55. Nixyaawii then scored four straight points, including a 3-pointer by Rivera, to lead 59-55 with 3:31 left. But the Saints responded with a 5-0 run capped by Gideon Schippers’ 3-pointer with 2:53 left, giving Trinity Lutheran its first lead, 60-59, since the first quarter.
Rivera said he kept encouraging his players to keep up the pressure defensively even as the Saints took the lead.
“The jump balls, the diving on the boards, those little things add up,” Rivera said.
The teams traded baskets, and Scooty Gilbert made a free throw to give the Saints a 63-61 lead before Nixyaawii’s final run.
The Golden Eagles will continue their quest for back-to-back state titles, taking on Damascus Christian in the semifinals at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Trinity Lutheran will play Ione/Arlington at 8 a.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals.
