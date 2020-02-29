MISSION — Boasting the confidence of defending state champions, the Nixyaawii boys wasted no time in securing a spot in the 1A state quarterfinals.
The Golden Eagles tore away with a 22-0 first quarter in a second-round matchup in the 1A state basketball tournament against Siletz Valley on their way to an 85-41 blowout win over the Warriors on Saturday evening.
Nixyaawii junior Tyasin Burns contributed 15 points in the early run, and senior Mick Schimmel led all scorers with 25 points on the night to seal the win.
"We were more confident this time around," said Schimmel, a 6-foot, 1-inch wing. "We were less nervous. We knew what we had to do. We had to come out strong and take care of business. We did that tonight."
Burns put up two at the free-throw line to start Nixyaawii's first-quarter domination just 23 seconds into play. Freshman post Shane Rivera scored off a steal at 5:55, and Burns returned with a basket from the field to put the Golden Eagles up 6-0. He notched treys at 2:40 and at 0:37 as Nixyaawii only continued to pick up steam.
"Psychologically, the first quarter is huge for both teams," Nixyaawii coach Shane Rivera said. "It sets the tone of the game. It gives us confidence, and at the same time, it does the opposite for the other team."
Schimmel came to life in the second quarter, pouring in 15 of his team's 27 points. The Golden Eagles took a nine-point run, which Schimmel began with a trey at 4:41, and the team also took off on a 12-point streak that spanned the final 2:41 of the half. Burns and Schimmel added a combined 10 points to the quarter-closing run, and the Golden Eagles were up 49-8 at the half.
"We didn't know what to expect," Schimmel said. "We just wanted to come out and play hard."
The Golden Eagles strung together 10 unanswered points in the opening minutes of the third quarter. By the end of the streak, Nixyaawii held a 59-10 advantage at 4:28, and coach Rivera sent his bench in to replace all of their starting five aside from Schimmel.
"I was happy with the kids," coach Rivera said. "Everyone was excited for the guys on the bench. They work just as hard at practice, but don't always get all the glory. We have some talented kids."
The Warriors rallied to take the fourth quarter 22-20, getting four 3-pointers from senior guard Anthony Simmons. Nixyaawii never gave in and capped the game off with a seven-point run — highlighted by a dunk at the buzzer from freshman Rivera.
Burns added 19 points for Nixyaawii. The Warriors got 18 points from Simmons.
Up next, the Golden Eagles (23-5, 11-1 OOL) are in for a bit of déjà vu. They are set to face Trinity Lutheran on Thursday at Baker at 3:15 p.m. Nixyaawii downed the Saints in the 1A state championship game last year.
"If we play like we're capable of playing," coach Rivera said, "then we're capable of winning."
