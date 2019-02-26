Last year, the Heppner girls fell just short of taking the state title, with a 62-46 semifinals loss to Grant Union.
This year, they hope to take it even farther.
The No. 1 Mustangs (18-8, 9-4 BMC) punched their ticket to state after beating Grant Union 62-57 and claiming the Blue Mountain Conference title two weeks ago. On Thursday, they’ll play a quarterfinals game against the Central Valley Conference’s No. 2 Oakland Oakers.
Heppner is currently ranked No. 6 in the OSAA’s 2A division, while Oakland (24-3, 13-1 CVC) holds the No. 3 seed.
“They’re a tough team,” Mustangs coach Robert Wilson said. “They’re really disciplined, and play great together.”
Wilson said he saw the Oakers in action last season during their state finals run at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“I haven’t seen much of them this year, but I know they’re returning a lot of key players, so I’m expecting a similar team to what I saw last season,” he said.
The Mustangs have a couple stars of their own on their roster: sophomore forward Sydney Wilson, who averages 22 points per game, and senior guard Jacee Currin, who averages 16.
“Jacee is our leader,” Wilson said. “She’s a four-year starter. She handles the ball and the pressure well when the other teams are trying to slow us down and stop us.”
This season is Wilson’s second as a starter for the Mustangs.
“Sydney is a good all-around player,” Wilson said. “She puts herself in the right place at the right time, whether it’s shooting or stealing.”
Although Heppner came up just short of a state title last year, Wilson isn’t necessarily focused on that final game and a shot at redemption just yet.
“My goal is to have the girls come out prepared and ready to battle regardless of who we’re playing,” he said.
“We had some tough draws last year, but I don’t want to think too far ahead in terms of my predictions for state this year.”
If Heppner wins Thursday’s quarterfinals contest, they’ll move into Friday’s semifinals, where they’ll face the winner of the Vernonia/Enterprise matchup that takes place later in the evening.
If they lose, they’ll fall into the tournament’s consolation bracket for a chance to compete for fourth place. Thursday’s game tips off at 6:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
