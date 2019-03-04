Sydney Wilson, so.
Tournament stats: 19.7 pts per game; 31 rebs, 17 free throws.
"Sydney knows what her role is on the team," coach Robert Wilson said. "And with that ingrained into her, she trusts herself to step up and take the right shots. She's a great basketball player."
Jacee Currin, sr.
Tournament stats: 11.3 pts per game; 13 assists overall.
"Jacee's the leader of our team. She's a four-year starter and has been running the team as a point guard for all four years. With that experience, she understands what we're trying to do as a team, and bought into it 100 percent. She made all the girls on the floor better."
Jenna McCullough, sr.:
Tournament stats: 4.7 defensive rebs per game
While Wilson and Currin took care of Heppner's scoring during their state run, coach Wilson said McCullough proved a vital component in their team's defense.
"Jenna is one of those difference-makers. Put her in a game, and she makes things happen, whether it's a shot here, or a rebound or block there. In the state tournament, she took those outside shots when it was needed."
