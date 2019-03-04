2A state tournament history:
2019 — Won state title with a 41-40 win over Coquille
2018 — Lost in quarterfinals 52-19 to Kennedy, and 62-46 in the consolation round to Grant Union
2013 — Placed 5th
2011 — Lost in the first round to Scio, 64-57
2010 — Finished 4th
2009 — Lost in the first round to Santiam, 44-35
2008 — Finished 6th
2007 — Went 0-2 and did not place.
2006 — Lost a play-in game to Nyssa, 53-40
2005 — Lost in the first round to Portland Christian, 60-32
2000 — Went 0-2, and did not place.
1986 (1A) — Won state title with a 51-50 win over Corbett
1985 (1A) — Placed 3rd
