Behind a 41-point performance by Tyler Newsom, the Pendleton boys punched their ticket to Corvallis on Friday night, beating host Parkrose 74-73 in overtime in the first round of the 5A state tournament.
“It was a huge win for us,” Bucks coach Zach Dong said. “That was a tough place to play. The atmosphere was amazing. In overtime, I was yelling at the top of my lungs and the guys said they couldn’t hear anything.”
The Bucks (17-5) will play Wilsonville in the quarterfinals at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. The Wildcats (24-2) beat Crescent Valley 79-31 to advance.
“They are good and well-coached,” Dong said of Wilsonville. “It will be a tough game for us.”
Pendleton, which finished fourth in 2017, lost in the first round to Thurston last year.
Pendleton and Parkrose were tied at 66-66 at the end of regulation after the Broncos missed a pair of free throws with 4.1 seconds left.
The Bucks forced a turnover and scored to take a 72-70 lead with 30.3 seconds left in overtime.
Redmond O’Hanlon converted a wide open layup for a 74-70 lead, and the Broncos responded with a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining, but time ran out.
Parkrose led 14-13 after the first quarter. Newsom had all 13 points for Pendleton.
The Broncos extended their lead to 28-25 at the half, with Solomon Campbell leading the way with seven points. Newsom had 20 of the Bucks’ points at the half.
“He’s amazing,” Dong said of Newsom. “Tyler put us on his back and carried us in the first half.”
An 8-0 run by the Broncos gave Parkrose a 36-25 lead with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter, but the Bucks used a run of their own to pull within 48-45 at the end of the third quarter.
“We were down by 11 at one point, then Cam (Sanford) hit a 3 and Kota (Dakota Sams) hit two 3s,” Dong said. “Every time they made a run, we answered back.”
Sams added 16 points for the Bucks, while Sanford chipped in 12.
Travion Weiss led the Broncos with 24 points, with Damontae Burns adding 14.
