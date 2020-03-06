BAKER CITY — The bleachers were filled to the brim at Baker High School on Friday afternoon as fans of the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles and the Damascus Christian Eagles watched a game that went down to the wire.
Damascus Christian (26-1) defeated Nixyaawii 61-53 to advance to Saturday's Class 1A championship game.
The Golden Eagles (23-5) will play Crosshill Christian in the third-place game at 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
At the start of the game, both teams exchanged shots. For Damascus Christian, senior Jacob Zakharyuk landed the first of his four shots, which eventually led to a 32-point performance.
“I just felt super good and I started taking it in more,” Zakharyuk said. “I kept shooting.”
As he remained hot, Nixyaawii tried to keep pace.
Senior Mick Schimmel scored 12 of his 24 points in the first half for the Golden Eagles, who trailed 28-25 at the half.
Damascus Christian coach Brad Patrick wanted his team to maintain the tempo on both ends.
“We needed to not allow them to go on a run even though basketball is a game of runs,” Patrick said.
Leading the Eagles defensively was junior guard Micah Colburn. He had the task of guarding Schimmel. Patrick had confidence in his guard to give his best effort in keeping Nixyaawii's shooter at bay.
“We hoped that Micah’s tenacity and defensive presence would disrupt him,” Patrick said.
Though Schimmel led Nixyaawii in scoring, he shot just 44 percent from the floor. Nixyaawii coach Shane Rivera said he would like see improvement in that category going forward.
“He could have been a lot better, but everybody else is in the same boat,” Rivera said.
After a rough third quarter, Nixyaawii struggled to keep the score close down the stretch. Rivera saw some flashes of the defense working, and moments where they were not.
“Defensively, we weren’t really good,” Rivera said.
Though it remained competitive, Nixyaawii ended up short as the final buzzer sounded.
With the opportunity to take home a third-place trophy against Crosshill Christian Eagles, Rivera hopes his team will be able to bounce back and focus on the task at hand.
“Forget about what just happened," Rivera said. "Basketball is basketball, it’s just a game. “They can regroup, show some character and play as a team.”
Schimmel also had 10 rebound to his credit, while Tyasin Burns added 12 points and four assists, and Moses Moses 10 points.
