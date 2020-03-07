BAKER CITY — As the clock ran out, the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles were able to breathe a sigh of relief after a tough fought game, finishing their season with a win.
“The kids didn’t want to go out with a loss, I was very happy for them,” Nixyaawii head coach Shane Rivera said.
The Nixyaawii Golden Eagles (24-6) defeated the Crosshill Christian Eagles (26-3) to secure third place in the Conference 1A OSAA boys basketball state tournament on Saturday afternoon, 55-54.
Early on in the game, both teams struggled to land their shots. Though they were tied at 18 going into the second quarter, Crosshill Christian’s head coach Brian Spaulding was encouraging better self-discipline in their shot selection.
“We had to continue to be patient, and not rush because every possession counts,” Spaulding said.
Though undersized down at the post, Nixyaawii continued to fight for rebounds and second chance points. Going into the half, they had 9 more rebounds than Crosshill Christian, and the lead. This made Rivera content with their effort.
“The kids did a good job,” Rivera said. “Mick, Magi, Shane, Moses all battled to get those boards.”
Going into the second half, Crosshill Christian continued to maintain pressure on senior Mick Schimmel, leading for other players needing to produce. Feeling his shot, junior Moses Moses continued to find open looks, leading his team in scoring with 14 points.
“After the first one went down I was feeling pretty good,” Moses said.
For Crosshill Christian they were led today by junior Andrew Stoddard with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Spaulding was proud of his players performance, and his efforts to keep them into the game.
“We had to tell Stoddard that you got to be the man, you gotta take it,” Spaulding said. “He rised up to the occasion.”
Going into the fourth quarter, Nixyaawii was leading by six. Rivera encouraged his guys to be disciplined in what shots to take and remain focused.
“Don’t react to the crowds noise and stay with the game plan,” Rivera said.
Less than two minutes remaining, Crosshill Christian cut the lead down to just one point. After Schimmel made a jump shot to bring their lead up to three, Nixyaawii managed to hold their opponents off, and secure the victory. Though they are happy to have placed third, Rivera wants those returning to the team next season to know that tomorrow starts the beginning of a new year.
“We have some talented kids, some up and comers,” Rivera said. “They will spend a lot of time in the gym.”
