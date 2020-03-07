BAKER CITY — Jacob Shandy said he’s taken enough shots that it lessened the pressure of the one he took Saturday in the final minute of the fourth-place game against Prairie City — even if it was the biggest shot of his life and one that won’t soon be forgotten in Ione and Arlington.
The senior hit the eventual game-winning 3-pointer — his fourth of the game — with 57 seconds remaining Saturday, and Ione/Arlington held on for a 57-53 victory over Prairie City in the fourth-place game of the 1A boys state tournament, surviving after watching the Panthers come back from a 22-point first-half deficit.
“At the end of the game like that, in the moment, you don’t really feel it,” Shandy said. “I shot that shot many times, and it just went in that one time.”
The Cardinals (23-7 overall) who led almost the entire way Saturday, found themselves down 53-52 after Marcus Judd’s outback gave Prairie City just its third lead of the game with just under two minutes to play.
The teams traded turnovers before Ione/Arlington took its time on a methodical possession, and worked the ball to Shandy at the right wing where he calmly drained the dagger trey to make it 55-53.
“That’s an easy shot for him,” said senior Wesley Goad, who matched Shandy with 16 points for team-high honors. “He’s been shooting like that since he was a freshman. He knows that that is what sealed the game, and were not going to let him forget it, either.”
Lucas McKinley’s attempt at the answer for Prairie City was off, and after a turnover by the Cardinals, a jumper for the tie from Jayden Winegar with about 12 seconds to play missed. Goad then sealed the win at the free-throw line to give the Cardinals the fourth-place trophy in their first year as a co-op.
“It’s huge for both communities,” Ione/Arlington head coach Dennis Stefani said. “It’s kind of a journey we set out on. It was a (process) that took a while, because you’re bringing two teams together, essentially, and trying to get them to play together. Fundamentals came along, this team grew a ton, and it just means everything to these kids and both communities.”
The contest seemed for a half like it wouldn’t even be close, as the Cardinals stormed out to a quick 9-0 lead, quickly pushed it double figures and went up 26-10 after one quarter when Taylor Rollins hit a 3-pointer, the fourth of the quarter in five tries for Ione/Arlington.
Stefani said his team came out “relaxed and ready to go,” and Goad agreed with his coach’s sentiment.
“When we come out relaxed and ready to play, we can beat any team in the state,” Goad said, adding the reason the team was calm was because the Cardinals had “nothing to lose, I guess. Nothing to lose. My senior year, put it all on the floor.”
Goad scored twice in the paint midway through the second quarter to give the Cardinals a 36-14 lead, which was the largest of the night.
But Prairie City began to chip away.
Cole Deiter, who led the Panthers with 22 points and 12 rebounds, scored Prairie City’s final six points of the quarter to cut the deficit to 39-26 at the half, and a 10-0 run in the third — Jojari Field hit a 3-pointer, Deiter scored twice and McKinley drained a 3 — made it 41-36. Goad briefly stopped the run with a jumper, but the Panthers followed with nine of the next 11 points to tie the score at 45-45 after three quarters.
Stefani pointed to Prairie City’s state experience — and his team’s lack thereof — as what led to the game tightening up.
“Prairie City has been here before with kids, and we haven’t, and it kind of showed,” he said.
Goad said it was “sloppiness” from the Cardinals that kept Prairie City around, and added the team “got in our heads that ‘Oh yeah, we won this game already.”
Winegar gave the Panthers their first lead 70 seconds into the fourth quarter. It was short-lived, as Shandy responded with a triple and Goad scored in the paint to push it back to 50-47. Prairie City closed in, and the teams traded the lead three more times before Shandy’s heroics.
The senior said it was meaningful to see what the program was able to accomplish in its first year as a co-op.
“They got a bright future here, and to be part of that at the beginning feels great,” Shandy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.