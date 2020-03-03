PENDLETON — The Toledo boys basketball team has been scoring points at a high rate this season, and the Boomers and their top-ranked offense enter what expects to be one of the more entertaining 2A state tournaments in years on Thursday with a meeting against Sunset Conference rival Bandon to open play at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The Boomers (23-3 overall) have averaged 80.8 points per game this season, have eclipsed 100 points in a game twice and scored at least 90 points on six separate occasions. They ran away with the Sunset title and have already topped Bandon twice this year, 71-53 and 62-50. Toledo routed Sheridan 72-46 in the opening round of the state playoffs.
Bandon, meanwhile, enters at 20-7 after edging Coquille 41-39 to claim the No. 2 seed from the Sunset into the playoffs, and there defeated Pilot Rock on the road 58-48. The Tigers have won eight of their last 10 contests. And though they don’t possess nearly the firepower of Toledo, averaging 55.8 points per game, the Tigers have the best defense of the teams at the tournament, allowing 43 points per game. That is a tick better than Columbia Christian (43.1) and Knappa (43.3). The game tips off at 1:30 p.m.
The only 2A team to defeat Toledo — Knappa — follows at 3:15 p.m. as the Loggers take the floor to meet Oakland. The seven-time state champion Loggers downed Toledo 78-76 in early January and enters with a 25-2 record, but will have to get past arguably the hottest team in 2A in the Oakers before a possible rematch. Oakland (24-3), which started the season 4-3, has won its last 20 games, including a 67-45 throttling of Kennedy in the first round of the state playoffs, which came on the heels of a perfect run through the Central Valley Conference schedule. Knappa, the top seed from the Northwest League, has won 10 of its last 11 games, and topped Jefferson 76-52 in the first round at home.
The last three state champions highlight the night session of the boys tournament, with 2018 title-winner Columbia Christian facing Coquille at 6:30 p.m. and defending champion Western Christian following at 8:15 p.m. against 2017 champ Santiam Christian.
Columbia Christian won the Northwest League’s regular season title, but was bumped to the third-seed to state following a loss to Mannahouse Christian in the NWL tournament. The Knights, who enter at 22-5, routed Butte Falls 69-36 at home to begin their quest for a third-straight trip to the championship game.
Coquille, the third team in the state tournament from the Sunset Conference, beat Grant Union 68-55 in its first-round playoff game, had lost two of its previous three before the win over the Prospectors to reach the state tournament, but enters state at 23-4. The Red Devils started the season 21-2.
The nightcap between the defending champ and perennial power Mennonites sets them against Tri-River Conference foe Santiam. Western Christian, which has played in four of the previous nine state championship games and won twice, has the second-best offense in the state, right behind Toledo at 78 points per game. The Mennonites are 24-3, with all three losses to 3A or 6A programs, and topped Mannahouse Christian 79-52 for a state tournament berth. Western Christian is also on a 16-game winning streak.
Western Christian was nearly upended by the Wolverines when the teams met for the TRC tournament title, holding on for a 74-73 victory. Santiam, which has a record of 22-7, won at Lost River 56-44 in the first round of the playoffs, and has won six of its last eight games.
The semifinals take place at 6:30 and 8:15 p.m. on Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center, with the title game at PCC at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.
