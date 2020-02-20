PENDLETON — In all his years as an athlete and a coach, Tony Nelson has never been more excited about a swimming team of his as he is about this year’s squad.
“I’ve been involved with sports since I was 5,” said Nelson, Pendleton’s head swimming coach. “Now, I’m almost 44. This is the most fun team I’ve ever been around. They’re committed, they work hard every day, and they do everything with a smile on their face. That’s all a coach can ask for.”
That enthusiasm for the sport has taken the Buckaroos swim crew far — on Friday, the team will send 17 athletes to the 5A state meet at the Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton.
Included in the group of Pendleton’s state competitors are sophomores Cahill Robinson, Andrew Williams, and Kaleo Theis, and junior Tyler Spratling, who are all competing in the boys 200 freestyle relay. Robinson will also compete in the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke. Williams will also swim in the 100 backstroke alongside Robinson.
Sophomores Melinda Cramp, Finley Kennedy, and Alara Campbell, and junior Kyndra Nelson will all compete in the girls 200 freestyle relay. Cramp will also take part in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Freshman Adam Smith will swim in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
The Bucks are also bringing alternates Hunter Reynolds (senior), Matthew Mittenberger (junior), Jake Airoldi (junior), Josh Johnson (sophomore), Chelsea Kendrick (junior), Brooklyn Lentz (sophomore), Lexi Brown (sophomore), and Tegan Lentz (freshman).
Robinson, the Pendleton boys’ strongest swimmer, is entering the state competition with a season-best time of 2:08.65 in the 200 IM. His relay team has a season-best 1:36.54.
“My goal for state is to make it to the finals,” Robinson said. “I think I have a good shot at it. I’m expecting all of my competition to swim fast, and that’s what I hope to do, too.”
Cramp, the girls’ top swimmer, has a season-high 1:04.85 in the 100 backstroke, and her relay team’s top time of the season is at 1:49.73.
“I would love to make the finals,” Cramp said. “We have a really great team. The outlook is looking really positive for next year.”
The Bucks are taking four more swimmers to state than they did last year. Nelson knows the competition from across the state’s 5A division will be tough, but he also is confident that his team is up to the challenge.
“They’re going to be very fast,” he said of his team’s opponents. “I’m excited to see how we stack up. This is a great team. They’re an amazing group of student-athletes. We are very young — the future is very promising for the years to come.”
The state preliminaries begin on Friday at 9 a.m., with the championship finals to follow on Saturday morning at 8:15 a.m.
