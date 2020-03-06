PENDLETON — Sophia Carley poured in 18 points and hauled down nine rebounds to help Kennedy earn a spot in Saturday’s Class 2A state championship game.
The Trojans led from start to finish in a 51-33 victory over Bandon in their semifinal game Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Kennedy (25-4), which placed third last year, will play Monroe (23-5) for the title at 5:45 p.m. The Dragons beat Union 45-27 to advance.
Kennedy jumped out to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, and led 26-12 at the half, scoring 17 of its points off Bandon turnovers.
The Trojans led by 15 points after three quarters, and shut the door on the Tigers in the fourth quarter.
Carley scored 10 of her points in the second half, and added three blocked shots.
Ellie Cantu added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans, who also got seven points and three steals from Hailey Arritola.
Bandon, which had its 23-game win streak snapped, got 13 points and three steals from Traylyn Arana. Sterling Williams added eight points, and Kennedy Turner six points and eight rebounds.
Girls basketball Consolation semifinals
COQUILLE 56, GERVAIS 48 — Morgan Baird scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Red Devils to a victory over the Cougars in a loser-out game.
Coquille, which finished second last year, advances to play Central Linn in the fourth-place game at 9 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
The Cougars led 12-10 after the first quarter, but a 30-25 second half by the Red Devils (24-5) kept them alive to play another day.
Baird also had nine rebounds and five steals, while Saige Gallino chipped in six points.
Araceli Vasquez led Gervais (23-6) with 16 points, while Katie Hanson added nine points, five rebounds and four steals.
CENTRAL LINN 36, PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 27 — The Cobras will take home a trophy for the second year in a row after topping the Royals in a loser-out game Friday morning.
Central Linn (23-5), which was fourth last year, will take on Coquille in the fourth-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Friday’s game featured four ties and five lead changes until the Cobras took the lead for good with 3:51 to play in the third quarter.
Gemma Rowland led Central Linn with nine points and seven rebounds, while Jenna Neal and Meg Neuschwander each scored eight points.
The Royals (24-6) were led by Carly Brunner’s nine points and six steals.
Boys basketball Semifinals
TOLEDO 69, KNAPPA 46 — The Boomers got a game-high 28 points from Conner Marchant, and a trip to the 2A state championship game after taking down Knappa in the semifinals on Friday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Toledo led 16-12 after Marchant sunk two at the line with 2:06 left in the first quarter, but Knappa rallied back with a 9-2 streak that kept them up 21-18 at the buzzer.
An 11-point run put the Boomers back out front in the second quarter. The streak began with a trey from Clifton Howard with 2:56 remaining in the half, and Howard capped it off with a jumper with 14 seconds left. Toledo never looked back.
Mason McAlpine followed Marchant with 18 points, and Jaxon Rozewski 10. Knappa got a team-high 14 points from Devin Hoover, and 10 from Mason Westerholm.
Toledo (24-3) will move on to play Western Christian in the title game at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center. Knappa (26-2) falls into a 3rd/5th place game against Columbia Christian at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 65, COLUMBIA CHRISTIAN 49 — Western Christian will vie for the 2A state title after defeating Columbia Christian in a 2A semifinals contest at the Pendleton Convention Center on Friday night.
The Pioneers (25-3) got a game-high 25 points from Alexander Nicoli, 16 from Ethan Halgren, and 14 from Payton Richardson. Columbia Christian (23-5) was led by Moritz Hartwich and Freddie Jackson, who each posted 13 points.
Western Christian will face Toledo for the title at 8:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center on Saturday. Columbia Christian plays Knappa in a 3rd/5th place contest on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Consolation semifinals
OAKLAND 60, BANDON 43 — The Oakers dominated with a 21-4 first quarter to down Bandon in a consolation matchup in the 2A state tournament at Pendleton High School on Friday morning.
Triston Mask led Oakland (25-4) with 15 points. Colton Brownson followed with 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Noah Strempel added 10 points.
Bandon (20-9) got a team-high 11 points from Sean White.
The Oakers will face Santiam for 4th/6th place on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
SANTIAM 51, COQUILLE 48 — The Red Devils led 15-9 at the first quarter’s end, but Santiam rallied with two back-to-back baskets from Colin Thurston to take a narrow advantage they would only drop once more in a 2A state tournament consolation game at Pendleton High School on Friday.
Coquille led 45-42 with 2:16 left in the fourth quarter, but Thurston tied it with a trey, and Chaz Storm scored four straight points to take the game back for good.
Thurston finished with 20 points for Santiam (23-7), and Coquille (24-4) got a game-high 27 points from Ean Smith, and 17 from Jeremy Kistner.
The Wolverines will challenge Oakland in a 4th/6th place contest on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. at the Pendleton Convention Center.
