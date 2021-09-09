PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College volleyball coach Ceanna Larson is taking this season day by day.
The COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with the Timberwolves’ schedule in 2020, and it continues to haunt the team after it’s Northwest Athletic Conference East opener at Walla Walla Community College was canceled Sept. 8, because of COVID-19 issues within the Warriors team.
“We were talking about all the different things we had to go through,” Larson said. “It seemed like more than a year. We have to get really creative in our drills when you aren’t competing against anyone. I worried more about how they would adapt than they did.”
The Timberwolves played in the Northwest Challenge in Bellevue, Washington, two weeks ago, and will play in the STARR Invitational this weekend at College of Idaho in Twins Falls.
“A couple of our first games of the day were against some really good fast-paced teams,” Larson said of the Northwest Challenge. “We will be playing high-caliber teams this weekend, and it will be fast paced. We need to take what we learned and apply it.”
Larson, who is entering her third year at BMCC, returns nine players from last year’s team.
Among those on the list are hitters Savannah Koga, Jaycee Jerome and Audrey Synon, and setter Kenzie Williams from La Grande High School.
“Kenzie helps run our offense, and Audrey has become an offensive threat for us,” Larson said. “It’s really fun to see these girls grow.”
Everyone on the roster is listed as a freshman because players were granted an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19. Larson knows she will lose some of her players after this year.
“The hard part is that I am a big academic person,” Larson said. “I push them to stay ahead. Some are ready to graduate this year. Some are ready to go on. They will be able to get three years at the university level. It’s up to them whether they stay another year with us.”
Recruiting during the pandemic was a challenge for Larson, and just about every coach in the nation. Larson would get emails from potential players. She had their names and numbers, then would watch their matches online.
Depending on the quality of the video, she got a good look at prospective players. Other times, she didn’t know who she was watching because she couldn’t read the numbers, but was occasionally intrigued by a blonde girl with a ponytail.
“A lot of it was recruiting online and watching live streams and Zoom, which is the new norm,” Larson said. “These kids were brave. Usually they get to come to campus and meet the team. We are lucky with the group we got. I think we got a great group of freshmen.”
Of the new recruits she was able to bring in, Larson has been impressed with 5-foot-7 outside hitter Emma Barclay from American Falls, Idaho, and 5-11 hitter Cloe Davis from nearby Weston-McEwen High School.
“Emma is just an athletic kid,” Larson said. “She is really fast and really smart. She has a high ceiling. I really think she is going to be a force for us. She is doing great things for us. We have moved Cloe from the outside to middle and she is adjusting well. I’m excited to see where she finishes the season.”
The Timberwolves will open NWAC East play Wednesday, Sept. 15, when they host Columbia Basin College.
