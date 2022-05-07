Hoisington
Moses
PENDLETON — Pendleton guard Muriel Hoisington was named to the second team of the Class 5A girls all-state basketball team.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches.
Hoisington, who led the Bucks in scoring with 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, three assists and four steals a game, was a first-team Intermountain Conference selection.
The 5A Player of the Year is Danaeja Romero-Ah Sam of Springfield. The Coach of the year is Eric Gower of Crescent Valley.
Heppner’s Kason Cimmiyotti and Joe Sherman, and Theo White of Weston-McEwen, were named to the honorable mention team of the Class 2A all-state basketball team.
Cimmiyotti and Sherman, both seniors, were unanimous picks for the Blue Mountain Conference team.
Cimmiyotti, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 16 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 assists for the Mustangs.
Sherman, a 6-1 guard, had 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, four assists and two steals a game.
The 2A Player of the Year is Logan Morrill of Kappa, while Gary Hull of Western Christian was named Coach of the Year.
Nixyaawii sophomore Baron Moses was named to the third team of the Class 1A all-state basketball team.
Nixyaawii junior Aaron Barkley and Ione/Arlington junior Carson Eynetich were named to the honorable mention team.
Eynetich, who was a first-team Big Sky League selection, led the Cardinals in scoring with 19.1 points. He also chipped in 3.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.7 steals.
Moses and Barkley, who led the Golden Eagles to a sixth-place finish at state, were first-team Old Oregon League selections.
Moses led Nixyaawii with 22.8 points and 8.6 rebounds a game, while Barkley averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.2 steals.
Oscar Thomas of South Wasco County is the 1A Player of the Year, while Crane’s Eric Nichols was named Coach of the Year.
