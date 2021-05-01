IRRIGON — When high school softball was canceled in the spring of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Irrigon’s Alyssa Luna shed a few tears.
This spring, the Knights simply did not have the numbers to field a softball team, but instead of feeling sorry for herself, Luna reinvented herself.
She joined the baseball team.
But it wasn’t a matter of asking for a jersey and playing time.
“I wish it was that easy,” said Luna, who is a catcher. “I joked with my boyfriend (Ryan Hussey) that I wanted to play. He said, ‘Why not?’ I told him I didn’t want to step on his toes, but he encouraged me to do it. The first week was hard, but I’m glad I stuck with it.”
Irrigon baseball coach Fredy Vera said he told Luna he had to think about it when she first asked to play.
“She contacted me, and she talked to the school,” Vera said. “I thought on it a bit, and I thought if she is comfortable, she could play. She’s a really good athlete and a really good student. Those are the kids you want on your team.”
Getting her feet wet
The first day Luna attended practice, Vera laid down the law with his players.
“It was my first day and I was so nervous,” Luna said. “Fredy told them if he heard anything of anyone mistreating me that there would be consequences. He was supportive of me. He’s a first-year coach and has a girl on his team. He took a chance on me.”
That’s not to say Luna hasn’t put pressure on herself to be an asset to the Knights.
“The first week of practice I was puking almost every day before practice because I was so nervous,” Luna said. “Once I got on the field, I felt so comfortable with all of them and it made it more fun. It’s such a different environment than softball. At the end of day, we have great teamwork. I do not regret it.”
Vera already had his eye on a couple of guys to play behind the plate, but Luna was determined to show what she could do.
“Fredy asked if I played anywhere else,” Luna said. “I said no. He told me I might not get that spot. When he told me that, it did not sit well with me. That pushed me. I knew the position. I told him he would be looking at more players now.”
Learning the game
While Luna has played softball for many years, baseball is a whole other beast.
The field is larger, the pitchers throw harder, the ball is smaller, and the distance from home plate to second base is 43 feet farther than it is in softball.
None of that deterred Luna.
“My uncle Leon (Luna) and his friend Cougar Kroske have helped me a lot,” Luna said. “They both used to catch for Irrigon. I would not be where I am today without them. Before, I couldn’t get the ball to second. Now I can get it there in one hop. It’s intimidating sometimes, I’m not going to lie.”
Hussey, who is a pitcher, has put in the time to help Luna adjust to the speed of pitches, and the different kinds of pitches coming from the mound.
“It was rough at first,” Luna said. “Ryan had to stay and work with me. Honestly, I wanted to play, I wanted to do something I love, and I wanted to compete with him, which makes us both better athletes. He makes me a better player. Now that I am getting it, I am so excited for games.”
Her hard work is not lost on Vera.
“Honestly, I’m pretty surprised by how much she has improved from the start until now,” he said. “She has transitioned pretty fast, which is a good thing. The ball is coming in a little faster and the bases are a lot longer. She has a really good work ethic and she is pretty vocal. She is always talking. She is the loudest one on the field, which is a good thing.”
Even with all of her hard work, Luna didn’t know if that would translate into playing time.
“I was expecting to play JV or cheering from the bench,” she said. “When he told me I was starting before the first game, it was so crazy.”
She has played in all three of the Knights’ games, and is scheduled to start Saturday, May 1, when Riverside visits the Knights.
Game time
Luna heard the whispers behind her during the Knights’ first game against McLoughlin — ‘Is that a girl catching?’
She walked in her first at-bat, then took a pitch on the elbow.
“I still have the bruise from it on my elbow,” Luna said. “Ryan said no guy wants a girl to get a hit off of them. It’s nerve-racking.”
The following week in the Knights’ 13-2 win over the La Grande JV, Luna walked, flew out to center, singled and grounded out.
In three varsity games, she has one hit, has scored three times and has an RBI. Her on-base percentage is .875. In the field, she has 15 putouts and one error.
She would like her hitting stats to improve to help the team.
“I think I have adapted pretty well,” she said. “It’s a lot different than softball.”
Having Luna behind the plate allows Vera to tap into the versatility of his other players, especially if he needs one to pitch a couple of innings.
“We trust her to be back there,” Vera said. “She has been really solid. That first game she really struggled because she hadn’t seen the fastballs and curveballs. She is definitely in charge. I actually told the guys before she joined the team that it would be different. We have to respect her, treat her as a teammate and treat her as family. They have done a really good job. I think they are all scared of her.”
And that’s OK.
“It’s nice to know they don’t treat me any different,” Luna said. “I think they expect more of me. The coaches, knowing how I am, push me harder, and I hold myself to a higher standard.”
Life experiences
After her first game, Luna had a couple of little girls come up and talk to her. They thought she was cool.
“My heart melted,” she said. “Going out there, I didn’t do it to fascinate other people or get attention. The support I have right now is something I didn’t expect. I love to play and it challenges me. I have to work every day for my position. When they told me that — it was a heartfelt moment, for sure. You don’t realize how much you impact others.”
Luna, who carries a 4.0 GPA, also plays volleyball and basketball for the Knights. She is co-valedictorian of her class with Emma Mueller.
She is looking at Eastern Oregon University to pursue a nursing degree, and maybe play college softball.
Playing baseball this season has reinforced her notion that all things are possible if you put in the work.
“I can use this later when I go to college,” she said. “Playing baseball has made me a tougher athlete. I am in a weight class now to get stronger. I have not had to push myself and fight for a position like this before. At the end of the night, I’m happy knowing I gave 100%. I am humbled, for sure.”
