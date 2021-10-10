UMATILLA COUNTY — Frustration. Heartbreak. Limitations. Safety. Confusion.
Those and more words came from area coaches discussing what it is like to keep their teams on the field or court during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been more than 18 months since the first wave of COVID-19 shut down sports in the spring of 2020. Athletes lost their entire baseball, softball and track and field seasons.
Come fall, Friday nights were missing football. High school sports were shuttered until after the new year. When they were allowed to return, there were limitations, mask mandates and contact tracing.
“It hasn’t been easy, and it has been frustrating,” said Dennis Stefani, who coaches football and boys basketball at Ione/Arlington. “It’s almost taken me down a couple of times. It’s been hard to stay positive. Last year, the kids got deprived so badly. You do what you can do. The state (1A basketball) tournament in Baker was nice. We didn't go with all of our starters because parents were worried, but every team was like that.”
Football got moved to the start of spring, and traditional spring sports finished off the school year, with some teams playing deep into June.
On top of that, students were forced to do most of the school year on Zoom, which wasn’t an easy task in small communities with limited internet access.
“Last year was hard,” said Hermiston football coach David Faaeteete, who also teaches social studies at the high school. “I was just glad this year we were able to start in the building. This is the most participation we have had whether it be groups, clubs or sports. Kids desire to be social. COVID, as a coach and as a teacher, was tough for everyone. You are trying so hard to do stuff for the kids because they need it. The mental health of kids took a huge dive.”
By the numbers
Umatilla County as of Thursday, Oct. 7, still had not reached its desired 70% vaccination rate, but two towns have. Helix and Hermiston are at 72%, while Pendleton is at 64%.
Milton-Freewater lags behind at 37%, and Umatilla (46%), Stanfield (44%) and Athena (49%) also are behind what the county would like to see.
Oct. 4 was the last day teachers, coaches and staff could get vaccinated with the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, to be considered fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, the deadline Gov. Kate Brown initially set for state employees, health care workers and K-12 educators to get their vaccinations or face the loss of their jobs.
While some numbers don’t look particularly good, the high schools in each community still have their head coaches on the sidelines and their teams have been productive on the field and on the court.
“We want to make sure everybody is safe and follow what we can do to make sure we are safe,” Weston-McEwen football coach Kenzie Hansell said. “There is joy in being a coach and having a team that is excited to play. It’s a privilege to play football and not right. We do what we can to make sure we can participate and continue our season.”
While the personnel files, and COVID-19 vaccinations, of teachers and coaches are private, Faaeteete said he rolled up his sleeve and got the shot for the sake of his students and players.
“We had a few of our coaches on the fence,” Faaeteete said. “We talked about what’s best for us, what’s best for our family, and the community we serve. It was a no-brainer for us. If we can’t coach, who are they going to get to coach and teach these kids? I guarantee you there is a new found respect for what teachers do in the classroom.
“Rights and freedoms are good, but working for the school, we have the duty and commitment we gave to our job and what’s best for the kids,” Faaeteete continued. “I want to make sure they are guided by someone who cares. I just want to coach and not have that be a factor as to why I couldn’t do it.”
With the mental health of student-athletes at risk, Faaeteete said he wanted to be available for those who are in need.
“The biggest reason I coach is because a coach made a big difference in my life,” he said. “Helped me get to college and so many doors have opened because of this game of football. So many positives come from this game. I feel obligated to do the same for anyone. We do our best to give kids an opportunity to do something they need to do for their mental health. Talking to someone else is so needed. It’s so big for kids.”
It hasn’t been easy
While schools and sports have gone back to somewhat normal for students this fall, the makeshift seasons that happened in the spring still leave a bad taste.
Volleyball and basketball players were required to play with masks on. Volleyball teams had to practice in small groups, which made it hard to have an organized and competitive practice.
For a time, teams could not have fans in the gym. Not even parents. Little by little, a few fans were allowed, but not for the visiting teams.
Contact tracing was a big part of every event.
Outside, cross-country runners were allowed to pull their masks down only after they left the starting line.
None of the coaches deny COVID-19 is real, but even when they followed the rules to the letter, at times they could not catch a break.
The Hermiston football team was shut down for two weeks, even though the one player who tested positive hadn’t been to practice in four days.
“We had to have them in pods of 14,” said Faaeteete, who had COVID-19 in November 2020. “Even after doing everything we were supposed to do, one kid tested positive. He hadn’t been at workouts for 3-4 days. They still shut us down. We were still trying to get into the league. We kept accurate attendance and temperatures. How many other states let their kids play and they were just fine? I feel like our kids did their part.”
No end in sight
Ceanna Larson’s Blue Mountain Community College volleyball team played in an empty gym last week. This came after the entire campus was shut down because of rising COVID-19 numbers.
The Timberwolves can welcome fans back Wednesday, Oct. 13, when they host Walla Walla Community College. As with indoor high school sports, fans must wear masks.
In some respects, it doesn’t seem that much has changed. Schools with COVID-19 outbreaks in their programs have had to cancel on other teams. The Pendleton and Ione/Arlington football teams have gotten those calls.
“When Imbler called, we wondered if we were only going to get to play two or three games,” said Stefanie, who noted his entire coaching staff has been vaccinated, along with a few student-athletes. “I give kudos to the administration. They have thought out of the box a little bit. This has been so tough on the kids, but they have been so good about everything. It’s something I want to see go away real quick.”
So does everyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.