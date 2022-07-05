BURNS — The Columbia All-Stars defeated Baker 19-3 on Thursday, June 30, to win the District 3 8-10 Little League baseball title.
Columbia advances to the state tournament starting Saturday, July 9, in Turner. The All-Stars will play their first game at 10 a.m. The final bracket has not been set.
Columbia, which draws players from Stanfield, Echo, Heppner, Ione and Umatilla, opened district play with a win over host Harney County. It then beat Hermiston before losing to Baker.
The All-Stars had to come through the loser-out portion of the bracket to reach the championship game. They beat Hermiston once again to reach the first final game against Baker.
Columbia topped Baker 20-8 to force the final game.
Softball 11-12
Hermiston beat Baker 11-1 to win the District 3 Little League title on June 30.
It was the second win over Baker, which Hermiston beat 13-1 in the third round.
Hermiston opened the tournament with a 15-0 win over the Columbia All-Stars, followed by wins over Wallowa (13-2) and Baker.
Baker battled back in the loser-out bracket, beating Harney County to reach the finals.
Hermiston, which won district last year and placed second at state, will open state play at 3 p.m. Friday, July 8 in Medford against Del Norte from District 8.
The team held a car wash Sunday and raised roughly $3,000 to help offset expenses.
If you would like to support the teams, you can contact Hermiston Little League via Facebook, or send a donation to Hermiston Little League, Box 1034, Hermiston, OR, 97838.
Softball 8-10
Hermiston Purple won the District 3 Little League title with a 16-0 win over the Columbia All-Stars on June 30 in Burns.
Hermiston will play in the state tournament at the Portland Community College Rock Creek Campus, starting July 21.
Columbia, which was undefeated, needed just one win over Hermiston, but dropped a 17-1 game as Purple forced the second game.
Hermiston Purple opened district play with a win over Union County before losing to Columbia. In the loser-out bracket, Hermiston beat Union once again to reach the championship.
Columbia topped Hermiston Gold 20-6 to open district play, then beat Baker and Hermiston Purple 6-5 to reach the finals.
Baseball 9-11
Hermiston beat Grant County twice to win the District 3 Little League title.
With only three teams in the bracket, Grant County beat La Grande to earn a date with Hermiston, which came away with a 16-1 victory.
Grant County then beat La Grande again to reach the finals, which Hermiston won handily, 24-13 on June 28.
Hermiston will host the state tournament starting July 16. Hermiston will play District 2 in its opener at 6 p.m. on July 16 at Field of Dreams.
Baseball 10-12
Hermiston went 4-0 over the course of the five-day tournament, ending with a 6-4 victory July 1 over Wallowa to win the District 3 Little League 10-12 baseball title.
Hermiston opened play with a 9-1 win over La Grande, then followed with wins over the Baker Nationals and Wallowa to reach the championship game.
Hermiston will host the state tournament starting July 16. Hermiston will play District 1 in its opener at 6 p.m. on July 16 at Field of Dreams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.