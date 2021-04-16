ARLINGTON — The Arlington Saddle Club announces the return of their Jackpot Rodeo after last year’s cancellation. The 73rd Arlington Jackpot Rodeo will be held May 1-2, 2021, in Arlington.
Events for this year will begin on Saturday, May 1, with the parade through downtown Arlington at 10 a.m. and the Queen’s luncheon immediately following the parade at the North Gilliam County Rural Fire Dept. Hall on Railroad Avenue. Rodeo action begins at 12:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. A cowboy breakfast will be served on Sunday at the Masonic Hall from 7-10 a.m.
Arena action will feature the traditional rodeo events, including bull riding and ranch bronc riding, with added money each day. The specialty events will be mutton bustin’, junior and pee wee barrel racing, buddy barrels and mini bulls. A $500 gas card will be awarded to the All-Around cowboy or cowgirl. The cook shack will be serving food both days.
Ticket prices are $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. A two-day pass is available for $9 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
For additional information on the Arlington Jackpot Rodeo, call 256-438-0572. For royalty-related information, call Shania Drinkwine at 541-993-6875.
