BOARDMAN — It’s time for a change.
David Boor, who has coached football at Riverside High School and at the middle school, stepped down after last season, saying it’s time for someone else to try and change the culture at the high school.
“They need a change,” said Boor, who has spent the past 20 years between the high school and middle school. “It was hard for me to stay positive. They need a fresh approach. I had a hard time being positive with COVID and all. If you can’t be positive, you shouldn’t be coaching.”
During his tenure the past few years, the wins have been few, and the number of athletes turning out also has dipped.
“You have to get the community, the coaches, parents and administration on the same page, and I couldn’t make that happen,” Boor said. “Bottom line, you want to win games. There are enough kids to field a quality team, it’s a matter of getting them on the same page. Hopefully Cole can get that done.”
That would be Cole Ashby, 28, who was an assistant under Boor the past two years.
“I’m excited to take the job,” Ashby said. “The kids are great, they want to come out and work. I did two years as the offensive coordinator. Boor gave the program everything he had. He did a great job.”
Ashby grew up in Pocatello, Idaho, and played basketball at Eastern Oregon.
“I got my masters in teaching there,” Ashby said of EOU. “I met Boor at a job fair, and here I am. I teach weights and I love it. It’s a great job. We got a new weight room two years ago.”
After Boor stepped down, Ashby threw his hat in the ring for the job.
“When I found out I had the job at the end of the year, I had about 30 kids tell me they were going to come out. About half of our kids, maybe 10-15, have been showing up and working out. They seem pretty excited to play. A lot of them work and they put in long hours at their jobs. They are hard workers.”
Ashby will get help from Florida native Tyler Volpi, who will coach the offensive line and will be the defensive coordinator.
“He played college ball and is pretty knowledgeable,” Ashby said. “He’s great.”
Ashby will have a handful of returning players with experience.
“I know for sure we will have two seniors, Nate Graham (running back/wide receiver/outside linebacker) and Nathan Ellis (safety/running back),” he said. “They are a big part of what we do. I have young quarterbacks in Riley Lantis and Anthony Lopez, and Tyrese Boyd at wide receiver. Once they are there, they work hard. The problem is getting them here.”
