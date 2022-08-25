HEPPNER — The Morrow County Fair & Rodeo always delivers a good time.
This year, in its 100th edition, everything from the parade to the Oregon Trail Pro Rodeo celebrated the past to the present.
In the midst of all the hoopla was Heppner's Ken Bailey, who captured his first Morrow County Rodeo amateur calf roping title at the tender age of 61 on Sunday, Aug. 21.
"It has been a work in progress," said Bailey, who owns Bailey Heavy Equipment Repair in Lexington. "I have been trying to win it off and on since high school. We only had a couple of entries so I said, 'why not.' We ended up having six or seven guys and a girl. We had a good time. My time was pretty long, but shorter than the next guy in front of me."
Bailey also took home the amateur calf roping champion saddle that has been given out since 1950.
"It's getting a little tougher to get people to enter," Bailey said. "Times have changed. So far, we have been able to pull it together. It's a fun part of the weekend, then you fold it up and wait again until next year."
Bailey's win was celebrated by those who know him.
"He had been on our rodeo board for years," rodeo secretary Judy Healy said of Bailey. "That was exciting for those of us on the rodeo board. It was the highlight of the weekend."
Bailey spent 20 years as the OTPR president, stepping aside in 2020. Tanner Britt took over the duties that year, and is still in office.
Before the Morrow County Rodeo, the OTPR took place Aug. 19-20, with a payout of more than $35,000. Russell Cardoza of Terrebonne won the all-around title, competing in steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping.
"We had slack on Thursday, and our perfs were full," Healy said of the rodeo, which continues to operate in the same location as it was 100 years ago.
In addition to the all-around title, the rodeo also gives out the Mike Currin Memorial Buckle to the winner of the tie-down roping, which was Bo Pickett of Caldwell, Idaho.
Barrel racing champion Jessica Telford of Caldwell was awarded the Janice Healy Davis Memorial Buckle.
Not to be outdone by the rodeo, the parade featured royalty courts from the past, including 1946 queen Darlene Biddle Hoskins, who is 95 years young and was the parade Grand Marshal.
"We had a good celebration this year," Judy Healy said. "We had the Pendleton Mounted Band, which was an honor for us. The parade was awesome with all the old wagons, and the past royalty was pretty cool. The farm museum (Morrow County Agriculture Museum) really went out of their way to make sure we had the wagons. The past royalty was on the wagons and some on horses. Some of these people hadn't seen each other for years. That was pretty special."
Among the older wagons was one that once belonged to the late Joe Yocom, who was a lifelong volunteer for the Morrow County Fair & Rodeo, and was honored as grand marshal in 2008.
Yocom's fully restored yellow covered wagon is well-known in the Westward Ho! Parade and Happy Canyon.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.