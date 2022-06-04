Blue Mountain Community College head baseball coach Brad Baker watches a player practice hitting in March 2020. Baker in the fall of 2022 steps down as the baseball coach and into the role of the college’s athletic director.
PENDLETON — After nine years at the helm, Blue Mountain Community College baseball coach Brad Baker is stepping down.
Baker isn’t going very far. He is taking over as athletic director.
“For the last 20 years, I’ve been playing or coaching college baseball,” Baker said. “It’s really tough to let baseball go. I will still be a part of it. I get to hire my replacement and mentor them on the job.”
Baker, 40, is one of the winningest coaches in the BMCC baseball program with 115 wins. The Timberwolves won 22 games in 2019, which ranks second in school history. BMCC won 24 games in 2009.
The Timberwolves had a tough season this spring, finishing 2-26 in the NWAC East and 4-44 overall.
“We had 12 guys injured for the entire year,” Baker said. “They were a good bunch. They kept getting better.”
What Baker is most proud of during his tenure, is helping 60 baseball players move on to four-year schools. In May, BMCC ranked at the top of the list of colleges in the nation with the most active players at the NAIA level with 21.
“That’s your goal to get kids on a good start and continue their baseball career and academic career, if that’s their goal,” Baker said. “Moving those kids on has been great. I tell them if they do well on the field and in the classroom they can move on. I’m happy to help them along in their journey.”
Baker, a 2001 graduate of Hanford High School in Richland, was a pitcher at BMCC (2003-04) before moving on to play at Pacific University. He still holds the BMCC school record for lowest ERA (1.04) for a relief pitcher.
During the 2002 season, Baker was a student at Washington State University, but was not playing baseball.
“Some other Hanford kids were asked to come tryout (at BMCC) and I called the coach (Brett Bryan) and asked him if I could come too,” said Baker, who was a catcher in high school. “I walked on my first year and was the third string catcher in the bullpen. Then I became a pitcher.”
After his playing days were over, Baker spent seven years as the pitching coach at Pacific University. He returned to BMCC and took over the head job in 2013 when Bryan stepped down.
Baker picked up his 100th win with the Timberwolves on March 1, 2020, when his team earned a 5-2 home win over Grays Harbor.
BMCC will open up the coaching position in a couple of weeks. Rest assured, the next coach will not be scrambling for players.
“The team is pretty much full for next year,” Baker said. “The new coach won’t have much to do.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.