EAGLE — One run meant defeat twice for Pendleton's Hodgen Distributing summer baseball team during their doubleheader against the Idaho Cubs at Eagle High School on Tuesday.
The 17U Pendleton team fell behind after a 1-1 tie as the Cubs escaped with the opener 2-1, and despite fighting back from an early seven-run deficit, they couldn't stop Idaho from claiming the closer, 10-9.
The last time the two teams met, it was Pendleton that made off with the sweep. However, a repeat was kept just out of reach.
"They had some older kids playing with them this time around," Pendleton head coach Wes Armstrong said. "(Idaho) is always a good ball program. They're a solid team."
Pendelton's Ty Beers gave up just two runs while tallying three strikeouts to keep the Cubs under control over six innings of game one. The Cubs held a 1-0 lead in the third inning until Pendleton finally responded in the top of the sixth.
With two outs on the board, Greysen Clark drew a walk and Kyle Field drove him home on the next play with a line drive to center field. Field advanced to second on the throw, but was left stranded as Cooper Roberts grounded out out to end the inning.
The Cubs wouldn't keep things even for long. A sacrifice ground out in the bottom of the sixth drove a run in, good enough to keep the Idaho team on top of the rest of the game.
"Overall, it was a good ball game," Armstrong said of the opener. "Really, we just had some mental lapses at the end that put us down in a tied game."
The Cubs wasted no time taking the lead in game two. The team posted two singles and a double in the bottom of the first to take charge early.
Although Clark hit an RBI single for a brief 1-0 Pendleton advantage in the top of the first, Idaho's seven-run response ensured that they would have to fight for a comeback.
Tucker Zander sparked the rally with a two-RBI single to center field that scored Roberts and Nic Sheley. He finished the final game with three RBIs.
The Cubs ceased scoring after the bottom of the third, leaving it open for Pendleton to put in four more runs to keep things close.
Although Idaho got two outs in the top of the fifth, they proceeded to walk Sheley and Field, and allow Roberts a single to load the bases. Tyler Browning was hit by a pitch, scoring Roberts. Jordan DeGeer notched an RBI single, and Field took advantage of an error at home plate to bring the score to 10-8.
Blake Swanson reached home on an error at shortstop in the top of the seventh, but Pendleton's rally fell just short as the Cubs survived for the sweep.
"We had to claw our way back," Armstrong said. "We had a good approach at the plate. I'm really proud of the way the kids fought back."
Roberts went 2-for-4, scoring two runs for Pendleton. Sheley also put up a pair of runs. Although Swanson went 2-for-4, he let go of nine runs on 10 hits over the first 2⅔ innings on the mound. Michael Flores threw 3⅓ innings of relief and kept Idaho down with five strikeouts.
Pepsi Diamondjaxx
In Yakima, Pendleton's 16U Pepsi Diamondjaxx went 3-1 at the West Valley Tourney over the weekend.
The baseball team started things off with a barn-burning, eighth-inning rally to claim a 4-3 victory over their Yakima hosts.
Both teams suffered four scoreless innings before Yakima came to life and held onto a 3-1 lead that lasted until the top of the seventh.
Karson Lani and Jack Davis both hit singles, and Gabe Browning walked to fill up the bases. Collin Primus grounded out, but not before scoring Lani. Davis crossed home on Payton Lambert's following single to pull even at 3-3. It was Blane Peal's double to center field in the top of the eighth that scored Kobe Fell and clinched the win.
A four-run third inning was all it took to take down the Kirkland Merchants later that day. Davis and Jack Monkman both posted RBI singles to jumpstart the Diamondjaxx's early advantage.
Peal held off the Merchants with nine strikeouts over 6⅔ innings on Pendleton's hill, including a no-hitter in the top of the second.
But the momentum wouldn't last as the Diamondjaxx followed with a 13-2 loss to the Northwest Futures on Saturday.
The Vancouver, Wash.-based team put up a nine-run fourth inning from which Pendleton couldn't recover. Trenton Hughes, Casen Reed, Max Bledy, and Cody Wallace all chipped in two runs each to keep Pendleton at a distance.
Pendleton finished the tournament off with a 7-6 win over Ike thanks to Gabe Browning's walk off single.
