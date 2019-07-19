LA GRANDE — Pendleton’s 17U Hodgen Distributing summer baseball team faced two rounds of tough competition in day one of the Legacy Legends’ Wood Bat Battle.
Pendleton opened the weekend-long tournament Thursday with an 8-3 loss to Baker before the host La Grande Legacy Legends shut them out in the nightcap, 6-0.
Baker jumped out to a 1-0 lead early in the top of the first inning, but Pendleton answered back with three runs in the following inning for its first and only advantage of the day.
Jordan DeGeer got things started, sending a 2-0 pitch deep into center field, allowing Logan Weinke to cross home and put Pendleton on the board. Nic Sheley quickly stole home for another run, and Tucker Zander followed with a single that scored DeGeer.
Baker knotted the score in the top of the third with the help of Spencer Shirtcliff and Justin Miller. Shirtcliff grounded into a fielder’s choice that got Mason Van Arsdall out at second, but allowed Sam McCauley to score. Miller took advantage of a Pendleton error at second base. The comeback tied the game at 3-3.
Baker buried Pendleton with three runs in the fifth and two more in the seventh. Pendleton never managed another run.
McCauley, who pitched Baker’s entire game, fanned 16 Hodgen Distributing batters.
On Pendleton’s mound, Zander finished with a seven-inning, eight-strikeout game. DeGeer went 1-for-1 at the plate, and scored a run with an RBI to lead Pendleton.
It only took La Grande two big innings to take down Hodgen Distributing in the day’s final contest.
In the bottom of the first, Nick Bornstedt doubled on a fly ball to left field, driving in an RBI. Justin Comfort followed with a single that scored Bornstedt and Wyatt Earp.
It would have been enough to keep Pendleton down for the count, but the Legacy Legends posted another three-run inning in the bottom of the fourth.
Daniel Rogers notched La Grande’s final RBI-single, and he and Justin Frederick both scored on wild pitches to finalize the game at 6-0.
