HERMISTON — Basketball season may be over for most, but there is one more game to go for two Hermiston players.
Senior Jazlyn Romero and sophomore Chase Elliott were selected to play in the SWX All-Star Classic on Sunday at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Washington.
“It will be exciting. There is a lot of talent in the Mid-Columbia Conference,” said Romero, who is playing in her first Classic. “I didn’t really expect it. Obviously, I’m not too happy with how my career ended. This is a redemption game. It will be fun.”
Elliott is one of two sophomores on the boys roster.
“I was definitely surprised with there being so many good kids in the league,” Elliott said of the invite. “I didn’t even play the whole season.”
Elliott, who broke his left leg in football, missed all of the Bulldogs’ December games before making his season debut Jan. 3 against Southridge.
The Classic, in its 25th year, pits Tri-Cities area schools against those from Yakima, Washington. The Tri-Cities girls hold a 20-8 advantage, and have won the past 10 games. The Yakima boys lead the series 22-6.
In the early years of the event, there were separate games for the large and small schools. Now they are combined.
Elliott, who led the Bulldogs in scoring with just over 12 points a game, said he went on YouTube to watch some of the past games to get a feel for what he is in for.
“I have to not play scared,” he said. “It’s an all-star game — it’s flashy and the best players in the league are out there. It will be extremely nice to play with the kids who dominated us all season.”
Elliott will get to play with, instead of against, Kamiakin’s 6-foot-9 Kyson Rose, and Chiawana’s 6-6 Cooper DeWitt.
“I’ve never had a center that big,” Elliott said of Rose.
Romero, who has signed to throw the javelin at Oregon State University, will lace up her sneakers one last time.
“I was in the weight room and I got a text from the SWX guy,” said Romero, who averaged nearly 12 points a game. “I showed it to coach (Emilee) Strot, and she said, ‘You get one more game, that’s awesome.’ It’s my last game ever. I’m just going to go out and have some fun.”
The teams were selected by Cooper Perkins and Austin Getz of SWX, and Jeff Morrow, the former sports editor of the Tri-City Herald, with input from the sports staff at the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The girls game will tip off at 4 p.m., with the boys game to follow. The event also will feature a 3-point shooting contest between the boys and the girls.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors. Proceeds from the games will be donated to the Kamiakin High School dance team and the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities.
