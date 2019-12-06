ATHENA — Last year, it took the Mac-Hi girls basketball team over half a season to record their season’s first win. On Friday night, it only took one game.
The win rang in the Pioneers’ season opener, in which they took down the host Weston-McEwen TigerScots 40-30 in a nonleague contest. Although they trailed by just two points at halftime, they broke the game open in the second half to take control of the game once and for all.
“We came out a little slow, a little sluggish to start,” said Mac-Hi head coach Chris Bryant, who started his first season with the Pioneers on Friday. “But we came back in the second half to show more of what we’re all about.”
The Pioneers grabbed a 4-0 lead to start, but the TigerScots battled back with key baskets from senior forward Trinity Hearn and junior wing Bailey Munck. The TigerScots’ greatest deficit for the quarter would be four points, and Munck’s basket with 1:06 remaining had them trailing just 9-7 at the buzzer.
Hearn and sophomore guard Charli King put together an early four-point run in the second quarter to tie the game at 11-11, but Mac-Hi senior guard Kylie Reichert found the net after a near two-minute scoring drought to push the Pioneers back out front again.
King and senior forward Cloe Davis went on a four-point streak that let the TigerScots clinch a 15-13 lead at halftime.
“We definitely have a lot to work on,” said Reichert, who finished the night with nine points. “We came out a little slow. We haven’t had any game experience so far this season, so it was a whole new atmosphere.”
The score would tie twice more before Mac-Hi tore away for good midway through the third quarter. The Pioneers took a six-point lead off of senior center Victoria Garcia’s basket at 2:19. Junior center Andrea Uribe-Garcia and sophomore guard Darby Rhoads knocked down two unanswered baskets that hoisted the Pioneers to a 30-21 lead by the end of the quarter.
The TigerScots could do little to catch up for the remainder of the contest.
“We were surprised by how physical they were,” Bryant said of Weston-McEwen. “We weren’t prepared for that. But (our team) really came together in the second half.”
The Pioneers opened the final quarter with three straight points at the line, and junior forward Daniela Angel hit a 3-pointer as Mac-Hi took their first of two 15-point advantages. Garcia gave them their second at 38-23 with 2:52 left to play.
King, Munck, and senior guard Ellie Scheibner went on a six-point streak in the final seconds to pull within 10 points of the Pioneers, but could not beat the buzzer.
“They’re a great team,” Reichert said of the TigerScots. “They’re great competition. There’s always a winner and a loser at every game, and it just happened to be us tonight.”
Mac-Hi (1-0) will shoot for another win at 6 p.m. Saturday at Dayton-Waitsburg. Weston-McEwen (0-2) will play Gaston at 4 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.