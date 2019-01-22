Umatilla's Big River Golf Course has opened handicap applications for members of the Men's Club.
Scores can be posted starting on Friday, February 1, which has been moved up from its original Friday, March 1 date. Big River encourages early sign-ups. Each application comes with a $45 fee.
Additionally, Senior Blues sign-ups are now available for men aged 50 and older. There is a $90 fee for the season.
Applicants with any questions can call the Big River Pro Shop at 541-571-0572.
