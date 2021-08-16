Biglow bests arena record, picks up title at Farm-City Pro Rodeo

HERMISTON — Clayton Biglow was high-fiving his buddies behind the chutes after scoring a 92 on the back of Xplosive Skies in the bareback event Saturday, Aug. 14, on the final night of the Farm-City Pro Rodeo.
His score was not only the best of the week, but he set an arena record, surpassing the 89 set by himself in 2019, Andy Martinez (2006) and Austin Foss (2017).
“I’ve been on her once and it didn’t go so well,” Biglow said. “This was redemption.”
Biglow picked up a nice check of $6,239 for winning the title.
The 25-year-old has a certain love for the FCPR. It was the first big rodeo he rode in.
“I’ll always come back,” said the California cowboy, who won the 2019 FCPR bareback title. “I really like Hermiston.”
Biglow, who has made five trips to the National Finals Rodeo, will be headed to Las Vegas for his sixth. He is sitting fourth in the world standings with six weeks left in the regular season.
“I’m excited,” he said. “You always want to finish strong.”
Jason Minor of Ellensburg, Washington, who competed in team roping and tie-down roping, won the all-around title. Minor, who competed Aug. 13, was not on hand to pick up his saddle and other trinkets.
Steer wrestling
Curtis Cassidy had the hot run of the night, taking down his steer in 3.6 seconds. It’s the second-best time in the second go-round.
“It’s not the steer you want, but it’s the one you win money on,” Cassidy said. “I don’t know what the payout is, but it will be decent.”
Cassidy shared second place in the second round, good for $1,703.
The Canadian cowboy needs to put a little more money in his PRCA account if he wants to make a return trip to the NFR. He is sitting 18th in the world standings, about $6,000 behind Cody Devers, who sits 15th.
“It all helps,” Cassidy said. “You just have to pick away every week and hope the draw gods are with you. We are going full throttle until Pendleton.”
J.D. Struxness won the average with a time of 7 seconds on two runs, which paid out $3,456.
Saddle bronc riding
It’s hard to fathom that a score of 87.5 points will only get you a share of sixth place and $869, but that’s where Riggin Smith ended up after turning in the top ride of the night on the back of Tiger Warrior.
“We we were talking that this rodeo might have been the most even of all the rodeos in the saddle bronc,” Smith said.
Ben Anderson put up an arena-record score of 90.5 on Aug. 13, and that held up for the title and $6,514.
Smith may not have won, but he was excited to match wits with Tiger Warrior.
“I have dreamed of being on that horse for a long time,” the 2020 Saddle Bronc Rookie of the Year said. “This is one of those horses you watch on TV. I’ve always kinda felt that horse separates the boys from the men.”
Tie-down roping
Pacen Marez is a Columbia River Circuit cowboy that doesn’t stray too far from his home in Prosser, Washington.
Hermiston is a short jaunt compared to most, and Marez made the most of his night, turning in a time of 8.8 to share the top time in the performance with Texas cowboy John Douch. The 8.8 second-runs tied for sixth in the second go-round and paid out $836.
Marez also had a time of 17.9 seconds on two runs, putting him third in at the average for a payday of $3,280.
“I just came with the expectation to be here and let the chips fall where they may,” Marez said. “This is my first time here. I’m just a circuit guy. I don’t go out and go on the road. I work full time five days a week.”
Barrel racing
It looked like the times would all stay in the high 17 seconds for the barrel racing until Brittany Tonozzi, from Lampasas, Texas, blasted out of the gate and sped around the barrels for a time of 17.30 seconds. She finished 11th overall and picked up a check for $1,127.
Tonozzi, who is ranked 13th this week in the world standings, has been busy with 10-hour drives every day this week.
“We’ve driven a lot of miles this week and it’s nice to come back to Hermiston and win more money and hopefully finish this year off good,” she said.
Her next shot at winning money will come Aug. 17 in Caldwell, then Montana and Canby. But until then, she’s planning on resting up as much as possible.
Kylee Scribner won the barrel racing title and a nice check for $7,514.
Bull riding
The bull riders faced a brutal lineup of bulls, but Laramie Mosley of Palestine, Texas, was able to stay on Short Bus for 86.5 points — the top ride of the night, the FCPR title and a payday of $6,091.
“I’ve been on that bull, same score, same result. I was really excited to come down,” Mosley said.
Mosley, who limped off the arena grounds after his ride, was already in pain from a ride the day prior after he was stepped on and rolled his ankle. But, “it is what it is,” he said.
To get on his bull Aug. 14, he said it took a lot of mental power.
“I couldn’t think about my ankle hurting, my leg hurting, I just had to go at him,” Mosley said. “I knew what he was. I knew he was a super, super good bull.”
Moseley, who is 12th in the world standings, is trying to hold his spot for his first trip to the NFR.
“I think the NFR has always been a childhood dream for me and I couldn’t be more excited,” he said.”
Team roping
In a close round of team roping, the veteran-rookie duo of Patrick Smith and Tanner Tomlinson had the top run of the night and earned the number two spot in the round with a time of 4.4 seconds. That time came with a check for $1,963.
Smith and Tomlinson, who both come from Texas, have recently been gaining traction in the PRCA and are looking to keep their momentum as they head to Caldwell.
“We’re going to try to finish the season strong,” Smith said. “We’re a little behind the eight ball, but like I said, roping with someone like him, any checks are usually big checks with him so don’t count us out yet.”
Tomlinson, who is just coming off his rookie year, said he’s learned a lot from Smith, and mentioned the team chemistry that they’ve built. But even before they were teammates, Smith knew that Tomlinson had talent.
“I’ve watched him rope the last couple of years and I’ve seen how talented he was,” Smith said. “He’s about as fast as he gets so coming off his rookie year we decided to team up and put some effort into it.”
Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira won the average with a time of 8.8 seconds on two runs. They each picked up $3,387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.