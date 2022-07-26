Mitch Thompson, assistant coach for Los Capitanes, a professional basketball team that plays in the NBA G League in Mexico City, coaches children Saturday, July 23, 2022, during the Bilingual Basketball Camp at A.C. Houghton Elementary School, Irrigon.
IRRIGON — As one group of youths was reluctant to leave the basketball court, another group was excited to take its place Sunday, July 24, at the second annual Bilingual Basketball Camp at A.C. Houghton Elementary School.
It was Day Two of the camp in the heat of Eastern Oregon, but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm the players brought to the court.
“This is very exciting for the kids,” said Hermiston’s Sosimo Vera, whose children, Alaxavior, 8, and Zyla, 6, were attending the camp for the second year. “It’s fun and good for the community. Adrian (Romero) and Mitch (Thompson) are well-known and the kids want to do it more because they are legends around here.”
Thompson and Romero were part of the 2013-15 Irrigon boys basketball teams that were dominant in their day.
Thompson coached the 2015 team that won a state title, and Romero was one of his players. They got a few other players to help the past two years, including Anthony Landeros and AJ Timpy.
“It definitely makes a difference when people in the community know you,” Romero said. “It makes for a nice and inclusive environment. Everyone feels safe and has fun.”
The camp drew 70 youths this year from Irrigon and surrounding communities.
“The most important thing is the idea or concept.” Thompson said. “If we can impact kids in a positive way, and impact cultural boundaries, that is our goal.”
Adam Doherty of Heppner brought his daughter Lylian, 6, to the camp both days.
“Any time you can participate in something like this, we in Heppner try to participate,” Doherty said. “They spent yesterday (July 24) learning basketball terms in Spanish as they were doing them. It’s good for Lylian to experience that.”
Though the players learned a few skills and some words in a new language, for Lylian, it meant a little bit more.
“She was excited to come back today,” Doherty said. “She enjoys making friends. When you can create smiles you build friendships.”
In addition to learning new skills, players also received a basketball, a T-shirt, school supplies, books and a haircut if they wanted.
Also lending a hand Saturday and Sunday were Eric Solis, Daniel Soto, AJ Phipps, Memo Ortiz, Cesar Ortiz, Oscar Romero, Ray Navarro and Hermiston senior Dri Coleman.
Coleman, who was a member of the Hermiston girls’ basketball team that reached the Elite 8 of the 3A state tournament, said her coach, Jay Ego, contacted her about helping out.
“This has been so much fun,” Coleman said. “More than I thought. I work at Sunset Elementary in the summer program. I’ve been around kids all summer. We just got done doing a basketball camp.”
Before arriving in Irrigon, the camp directors held a one-day camp in the Odell community of Hood River.
“It went really well,” Thompson said. “We had about 100 kids. We partnered with the migrant summer school program and it was great.”
