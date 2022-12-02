Lemus
PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College forward Cristian Rea, midfielder William Dominguez and goalie Anthony Lemus were Northwest Athletic Conference East All-Star selections.
Columbia Basin’s Johnny Ramirez was named the NWAC East Player of the Year, while Walla Walla’s Casey Collins was named coach of the year.
Rea, a freshman from Riverside High School, led the Timberwolves with five goals, including two game-winning goals.
Dominguez, a sophomore, finished the season with three assists, while Lemus had a 1.73 goals against average. He finished with a 6-6-4 record.
Earning honorable mention honors for the Timberwolves were sophomores Jesus Ruiz Alvarez (1 goal, 1 assist) and Coleman Solano (1 assist), and freshman Moises Lopez Carrillo (3 goals).
BMCC finished with a 5-3-4 record in the NWAC East and advanced to the playoffs, where they lost a 1-0 game to Southwest Oregon.
In the NWAC All-Star Game, Rea assisted on the opening goal, Dominguez scored the fourth goal, and Lemus had key saves as the North/East beat the South/West 4-0.
Blue Mountain freshman forward Ryane Mattox was named an NWAC East All-Star.
Mattox, from Henley High School in Klamath Falls, scored seven of the Timberwolves’ 15 goals, and also had one assist.
Ana Andrade of Columbia Basin, and Rachel Farr of Yakima Valley, were named NWAC East players of the year, while CBC’s Omar Anderson was named coach of the year.
Freshman midfielder Ayrion Covington, freshman defenseman Kirsten Jonas (1 goal, 1 assist) and freshman midfielder Shyann Lamb (1 goal, 1 assist) were selected to the honorable mention team for BMCC.
The Timberwolves finished 4-10-0 in the NWAC East and missed the playoffs.
In the NWAC All-Star Game, Mattox scored the first goal of the game for the North/East, but her team fell 3-2 to the South/West.
Blue Mountain freshman Alliyah Stevens was named to the NWAC East second team, while Kenzie Williams was named to the sophomore all-star team.
Taylin Rowley of North Idaho was named the NWAC East Player of the Year, while the late DiShondra Goree of Columbia Basin College was named coach of the year.
Stevens led the Timberwolves with 137 kills with a hitting percentage of .230. She also had 66 digs and 16 blocks.
Williams, the Timberwolves’ setter, handed out 406 assists. She also had 88 digs.
BMCC finished 5-11 in NWAC East play and 8-17 overall.
