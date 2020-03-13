PENDLETON — The Blue Mountain Community College’s 5-2 home win over Grays Harbor College on March 1 was important beyond just the victory.
The win improved the Timberwolves’ record to an even 4-4, and earned head coach Brad Baker his 100th win with the program.
Baker, who also serves as BMCC’s assistant athletic director, is now in his seventh season with the program. He knew the day would land him the honor, he said in a press release, but the thought did not weigh on him as he took to the diamond against Grays Harbor that day.
After the win, his team doused him with a cooler full of water. The milestone hits close to home for Baker, who was a two-season pitcher for Blue Mountain when he was with the Timberwolves in 2003-04.
“The year before I took over as head coach, the team’s record was 3-41,” Baker said in a press release. “We’ve kept improving every year. To get to 100 wins speaks a lot for all the great student-athletes I’ve been able to coach, and the assistant coaches I’ve gotten to work with.”
Last season, Baker led Blue Mountain to a 22-win overall season — the program’s second highest. The record is currently still set at 24, but with a 7-5 preseason record, Baker hopes to surpass it this year. A goal of making the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region playoffs has long since been set by Baker and his team.
“The team so far has done a great job of coming back from games, no matter what the score,” Baker said in a press release. “They’ve already had four come-from-behind victories. They’re tough.”
Since reaching the milestone, Blue Mountain has gone 3-1.
