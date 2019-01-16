In a surprise upset, the East’s No. 10-ranked Yakima Valley beat Blue Mountain in a Northwest Athletic Conference game on Wednesday.
“(Yakima) played an uptempo, disciplined basketball game,” said Timberwolves coach Doug Baxter. “They came out a lot quicker than us.”
The Timberwolves held a 10-6 lead to start, but the game got away from them just before the second half after the Yaks hit 17 unanswered points for a 51-34 halftime advantage.
Yakima kept their distance by at least 20 points for 13 minutes of the second half, but the Timberwolves went on an 11-point run that cut the deficit.
“We won the second half,” Baxter said. “We came out and competed a lot harder, and created some turnovers.”
A 3-pointer from Dante Clayton sparked the 4-minute scoring streak. Clayton would pour in a team-high 18 points for the Timberwolves by the end of the night.
Two foul shots from Dylan Grogan in the final seconds saw them come within just eight points of the Yaks.
“We’re still learning. It’s tough to get a road win,” Baxter said. “I’m proud of the guys for sticking it through and playing with a little bit of a chip on their shoulder in that second half.”
Grogan and Chris Butcher each added 14 points to follow Clayton in scoring.
The win marks Yakima Valley’s first in the NWAC this season. Blue Mountain’s loss dropped them from No. 4 to No. 6 in the East Region standings. They’re now 2-2 in conference play, and will shoot for redemption with a Saturday home game against North Idaho.
Women’s hoops
Yakima Valley handed the Timberwolves their fourth straight conference loss on Wednesday night.
Blue Mountain relinquished the game early in an 82-60 road defeat.
The host Yaks opened with an early lead off a 3-pointer from Nicole Rasmussen, but things looked promising for Blue Mountain after Chloe Morrison and Alyia Munoz combined for eight points to claim the advantage. But the Yaks quickly shot past them with a 2-minute, eight-point run, and claimed the first quarter 30-13.
“We came out flat, and they came out on fire,” said Blue Mountain coach Adam Driver. “They put us in a big hole early.”
Yakima took a 20-point lead twice in the second quarter before a 3-point play from Kamri Von Oelhoffen extended that lead to 45-17. The Yaks held a 45-23 lead at the half.
Things got worse for the Timberwolves as Yakima’s Tarryn Hart hit a layup to open the fourth quarter, leaving Blue Mountain down 41 points.
“Yakima is good. They like to get out and run, and transition,” Driver said. “If you let them do that, they’ll make you pay for it.”
The Timberwolves made an eight-point run of their own, including 3-pointers from Morrison and Ashley Hill, to bring the gap back down to 20 points, and a jump shot from Myka Lee with 0:09 seconds to play reduced it to 18.
Blue Mountain claimed the quarter 23-13, but the Yaks were too far ahead to be surpassed.
“The defensive effort was a lot better,” Driver said of his team’s fourth quarter. “We ran the floor better — that was the change. Our effort and intensity was there.”
Brooke Wheeler led the Timberwolves with 18 points and 14 total rebounds, and Morrison followed with 15 points and five defensive rebounds.
Blue Mountain (2-12, 0-4 NWAC) hosts North Idaho on Saturday.
