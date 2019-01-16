The Timberwolves rodeo team received a $20,000 donation from the Blue Mountain Community College Rodeo Boosters Association on Tuesday.
The money, which will be used to award scholarships to students on the men's and women's teams, was raised by the Boosters Association in various fundraisers throughout the year.
This academic year's biggest fundraiser was the annual BMCC Rodeo, held in Hermiston in April. The rodeo is part of the northwest region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, and is the final qualifier for the College National Finals Rodeo.
The rodeo's proceeds were initially used to fund the competition's expenses, but growing success rates have allowed the Boosters Association to donate money for scholarship funds.
"We're honored to be associated with the BMCC rodeo teams and proud to play a part in their success with these scholarships," said Boosters Association President Blaine Hendrickson in a statement.
The Boosters Association's fundraisers also help the rodeo program's various needs, such as equipment and transportation. They will hold breakaway roping and team roping events at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds' Pavillion building on Saturday, Feb. 23 as their next fundraising event.
Breakaway roping will commence at 9 a.m. with team roping to follow at 11 a.m.
"BMCC is so appreciative of the tireless efforts of the BMCC Rodeo Boosters Association to help our rodeo student-athletes in school, and in the arena," said head coach Shawn Eng in a statement. "We thank them for their hard work and generosity.
