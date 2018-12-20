Before 2019 has even begun, Blue Mountain's 2020 season is already shaping up.
Timberwolves head softball coach Steve Richards has signed seven new recruits for next year's roster.
"They all have excellent character and academics in addition to their softball skills," Richards said of the new players in a press release. "It's one of the best classes of recruits, top to bottom, that we've seen here in a while. Everybody hits the ball well, so our games should be exciting. It will be fun to see how far they can go."
Angelina Costa (Tracy, Calif.), catcher/first baseman — "Angelina brings left-handed power to the Timberwolves' lineup," Richards said. "She's a very enthusiastic and vocal player."
Costa's Tracy High School softball team won a Division 1 sectional championship last spring.
Cierra Harn (Sparks, Nev.), catcher/infielder/outfielder — "Cierra is a very versatile player who can catch and play both the outfield and infield."
Harn's Spanish Springs High School team won this year's state championship in Nevada.
Camille Snead (Nampa, Idaho), pitcher/infielder — "Camille is another very versatile player who has solid fielding skills and should see some time pitching as well."
Snead received an honorable mention as an infielder at Nampa High School last spring.
Maddie Dalke (Medford), pitcher/first baseman — "While only playing for three years, Maddie is developing into a fine pitcher and power hitter."
Dalke was named second team all-conference as a junior at South Medford High School.
Hannah Meyers (Rathdrum, Idaho), outfielder — "Hannah brings a speed component to our lineup that we haven't had in a while. She's a lefty slap hitter that covers a lot of ground in the outfield."
Jessie Wiest (Bend), pitcher/first baseman — "Jessie is a solid person with some excellent softball skills. She will be a pitcher our team will rely on for many innings."
Josey Hawkins (LaPine), pitcher — "Josey brings a solid bat and glove in addition to her pitching skills. She will be another pitcher we rely on next season."
Hawkins was all-conference in both her sophomore and junior years at LaPine High School.
The Timberwolves kick off their 2019 softball season on March 1 in a 1 p.m. home game against Everett College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.