PENDLETON — The Stanfield Tigers have not been a very good free-throw shooting team this season, averaging around 60%. It has cost them at times, so coach Devin Bailey had his players put in extra work at the line during practice this week.
The move paid off Friday, Feb. 18 as the Tigers made 20 of 24 attempts from the line, and Gator Goodrich led the way with 16 points and five rebounds to beat Union 59-49 in a Blue Mountain Conference district playoff game at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“We shot 84% today,” Bailey said. “It was absolutely beautiful. In our loss to Union during the season, we missed 14 free throws.”
Stanfield (17-9) advances to play Heppner in the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers, who handed the Mustangs their only BMC loss, also earned a state playoff berth.
“They are all athletes,” Bailey said of the Mustangs. “One through 10, if you are not on your game, they will beat you by 40. Jeremy (Heppner coach Rosenbalm) will have a great game plan. We have to shoot well and rebound well.”
Union will take on Grant Union in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Bobcats (14-10) jumped out to a 9-2 lead to open the game, getting six points from Morgan Johnson.
“The basket was really big at the beginning,” Union coach Odin Miller said. “Then it shrank. When the bucket looks small, that’s tough. Kudos to Stanfield, they were physical and played a good game.”
The Tigers battled back to pull with 12-8 at the end of the quarter, and tied the score at 14-14 at 6:54 of the second quarter.
The lead changed hands a couple of times, but a 3-pointer by Hobs Hurty at 5:19 gave the Tigers the lead for good at 20-18.
Goodrich had six of his points in the second quarter, including a beautiful underhand scoop shot that put the Tigers up 29-21.
“I just try to get the ball in the hoop,” Goodrich said. “I was able to back cut on them.”
Stanfield led 31-23 at the half, but it could have been more. The Tigers missed a couple of layups in the final 20 seconds of the half.
“It was a slow start, but honestly, we have been in that situation several times this season,” Bailey said. “They are resilient and nothing phases them. We stress roles. Everybody stepped in and did their part.”
That included Carter Burnette, who came off the bench to give the Tigers six points and nine rebounds. He hit two big free throws in the first quarter, and hauled down an offensive rebound in the second quarter and put the ball through the hoop for a 24-19 lead.
Union held Stanfield scoreless for a span of 4:05 in the third quarter, and pulled within 36-32 with a basket by Tee Ledbetter.
A three-pointer by Bo Ledbetter 30 seconds into the fourth quarter had the Bobcats with 40-35, but every time they thought they were back in the game, the Tigers went on a run.
“Down 35-40, I thought we had a chance to tie or take the lead,” Miller said. “That’s when we struggled. I’m proud of my boys. We will come back tomorrow and take care of business.”
The Tigers made 11 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter, including five by Pablo Arellano in the final 1:30 of the game, as the Bobcats fouled to get possession of the ball.
Ryan Elizares, Pablo Arellano and Jesus Arellano each added eight points for the Tigers, while Hurty had five points and six rebounds.
The Bobcats were led by Johnson and Chase Koshinsky with 12 points each, and Tee Ledbetter with 11.
“No. 3 (Ledbetter) had averaged 22 points a game on us,” Bailey said. “Ryan and Jesus were on him the whole game.”
GRANT UNION 56, WESTON-MCEWEN 41 — Parker Neault scored eight of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Prospectors to a win over the TigerScots at the Blue Mountain Conference district playoffs at the Pendleton Convention Center.
GU will take on Union in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Saturday. Weston-McEwen ends its season with an 11-11 record.
The TigerScots came out on fire, taking a 16-12 lead after the first quarter, and 25-19 at the half.
GU put together a 37-16 run in the second half to pull away.
Cameron Reich led W-M with 13 points, while Theo White had 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.