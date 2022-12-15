UMATILLA — Jose Medina is not the first name you think of when talking Umatilla football, but without the two-way lineman, who also was the Vikings’ kicker and punter, Umatilla likely would not have advanced to the 2A state quarterfinals.
Medina, who was a first-team Blue Mountain Conference selection on both sides of the ball, and at punter and kicker, led a contingent of five Vikings on the all-conference first team that was selected by the conference coaches.
Also on the first team for the Vikings were wide receivers Emilio Jaimez and Justus Zamudio, quarterback Kaden Salamanca and running back Alex Escamilla.
Weston-McEwen also had five players selected to the first team — defensive back/receiver Cameron Reich, linebacker Sean Roggiero, defensive lineman Mazon Langford, and offensive linemen Finn Irene and Alex Ceja.
Heppner’s Landon Mitchell (quarterback/defensive back), Cameron Proudfoot (defensive back), Ty Boor (linebacker) and Cade Cunningham (defensive line) were named to the first team.
For Stanfield, running back/linebacker Jesus Arellano earned first-team honors on both sides of the ball.
Irrigon’s Lee Harrison (running back), Koebie Campos (defensive back) and Sean Moore (defensive line) were named to the first team.
Medina, a 6-foot, 260-pound senior, anchored the offensive line, helping the Vikings put up 36.9 points a game. Defensively, he had 43 tackles — 23 for loss — and six quarterback sacks.
As a kicker, Medina converted 21 of 29 PATs (72%), and his kickoffs averaged 40.91 yards. As a punter, he averaged 39.14 yards a punt and put two punts inside the 20-yard line.
Salamanca, a senior, completed 55 of 97 passes for 723 yards and 16 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He also carried the ball 156 times for 1,107 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Jaimez was on the receiving end of 21 catches for 390 yards and six touchdowns, while Zamudio had 29 receptions for 280 yards and nine touchdowns.
Escamilla had 59 carries for 454 yards and five touchdowns.
Reich was a big part of the TigerScots’ run for a state title. He had 30 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, and defensively he had 46 tackles and two interceptions.
Langford led the TigerScots with 115 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.
Roggiero was second on the team with 96 tackles and two interceptions.
Irvine and Ceja held the line and helped the TigerScots average 29.5 points a game, including a season-high 54 against Grant Union.
Heppner, which advanced to the state semifinals, was the stingiest 2A team in the state, allowing an average of 11.6 points a game. The Mustangs were led by Cunningham with 87 tackles and four quarterback sacks, and Boor with 72 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Proudfoot added 52 tackles and an interception, while Mitchell had 43 tackles, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Mitchell, who broke his hand week six against Weston-McEwen, threw for 397 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 294 yards and five touchdowns. He returned under center in the playoffs.
Harrison led the Knights’ ground game, rushing for 507 yards on 73 carries, and six touchdowns.
Defensively, Campos was one of the best in the business at defensive back. He did not allow one passing touchdown on his watch, and on man coverage, allowed 188 yards. He finished with 27 solo tackles and one interception.
Moore, a 6-3, 230-pound defensive tackle, was hard to contain. He finished with 37 tackles — eight for loss. He also had two quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery.
Just a sophomore, the 5-9, 185-pound Arellano was a force for the Tigers. On the year, he had 768 yards rushing with nine touchdowns. Defensively, he had 71 tackles, seven quarterback sacks and forced three fumbles.
