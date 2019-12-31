ATHENA — Being the defending state champions can come with a lot of pressure to repeat that success. Heppner girls basketball coach Robert Wilson knows this all too well.
"Some teams come off state championships with a lot of success, and others have to grow again," he said. "We're a completely different team than we were last year. We lost six girls. You have to find the identity of the team again to start. Because we're the former champions from last season, teams are going to be out gunning for us."
And that first team coming after the Mustangs will be Weston-McEwen. The two teams will open Blue Mountain Conference in Athena on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Heppner currently holds a 6-2 preseason record, while the TigerScots are 1-9.
"We have to come out and bring that same intensity at every game this season," Wilson said. "I teach my girls to play a faceless opponent every game. They should play aggressively no matter what. Weston-McEwen is an athletic, scrappy team. The girls are excited to get back into that league state of mind."
Heppner clinched a 41-40 win over Coquille to win the 2A state title last year at the Pendleton Convention Center. The win capped off a seven-game streak to end the season. And although the Mustangs graduated six seniors off last year's roster, including top shooter Jacee Currin, they still have plenty left in their arsenal. Sydney Wilson, a junior forward, is already proving to be an offensive power for Heppner yet again, recently crossing 1,000 career points after scoring 27 against Myrtle Point on Dec. 19.
"Our conference is going to be improved this year," coach Wilson said. "I expect everyone to be tough. I expect us to be competitive and to be right up there for the league title."
The Pilot Rock boys basketball squad is also entering the BMC with a lot at stake.
After a 3-19 overall season last year and a 2-10 run in the conference, the Rockets are now enjoying an undefeated preseason with a 10-game win streak. They will open BMC play at Enterprise on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
"Our expectation is to win every game in the league," first-year Rockets head coach Tyler Zyph said. "We'll take it one game at a time."
And although the Rockets have rolled to a number of big wins throughout the preseason, Zyph recognizes that there are still improvements to be made before kicking off their conference run.
"We won 10 games, but we didn't play good for all of those 10 games," he said. "There were minutes and quarters where we played really well, and minutes and quarters where we really didn't. The league's going to be super tough this year. Any given night, anything can happen. There's no one given favorite that no one can touch."
The hosting Outlaws stand at 4-3 on the season so far, and are coming off a 66-59 win over Condon/Wheeler at the Nixyaawii Winter Classic on Dec. 28. Most recently, the Rockets took down Helix 82-47 at Echo's Bouncin' Cancer Tournament.
"Enterprise is a lot bigger than we are," Zyph said. "They have about four guys over 6 feet, 3 inches. It's going to be a tough game for us, but if we play our brand of basketball, we'll show up. The boys are excited. They're confident."
Also coming up
The Heppner boys (4-5) will travel to Weston-McEwen for a 7:30 p.m. BMC tip-off, and the Pilot Rock girls (4-6) visit Enterprise at 6 p.m.
The Stanfield girls (9-2) host Grant Union at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.