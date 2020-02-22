PENDLETON — Pilot Rock boys basketball head coach Tyler Zyph has been waiting all season for his team to play their best game.
On Saturday, they finally did when it mattered the most.
At the championship round of the Blue Mountain Conference district tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center, the Rockets (21-4, 8-4 BMC) used a 24-6 second quarter to pull away from the league's second-ranked Grant Union Prospectors (15-7, 10-2 BMC) for good as they rolled to a 68-40 victory to win the tournament title.
The Prospectors, with the superior league record, earned the conference title and a trip to the first round of the 2A state tournament.
"This was the best first half we've played all season," Zyph said. "We've been waiting 24 games for this to happen. At the beginning of every practice, I always said, 'We still haven't played our best game.' Tonight, we did that in the first half."
The Prospectors held an early 3-2 lead, but Rockets senior Payton Thurmond dropped in two back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the first quarter to take over the game at 8-6. Grant Union put together a brief four-point run for an 11-10 lead with 1:58 left in the quarter, but Thurmond returned with another trey in the final minute as the Rockets were left up 13-11.
Thurmond gave the Rockets an even greater distance in the opening minutes of the second quarter, scoring four unanswered points for a 17-11 game. Grant Union senior Tristan Morris pulled the Prospectors within five points at 22-17 with 3:51 left in the half, but the Rockets proceeded to ignite a quarter-closing 15-point run that put the game out of reach for good.
Pilot Rock senior Logan Weinke began the streak with a trey, and junior Tanner Corwin contributed six points to the run. At the half, the Rockets were left ahead 37-17.
"We wanted to come out and play our game," said Pilot Rock junior Tel Thacker, who finished with a game-high 18 points. "We knew we needed to lock down Morris. It was a pretty spread-out game. We played great team defense."
Thacker helped the Rockets to a 25-point lead at 50-25 with 43 seconds left in quarter three, and Corwin and Weinke combined for four points at the line in the fourth quarter for a 31-point, 67-38 advantage.
The Rockets last made a state appearance in 2018 after they were crowned that season's district champions.
"Taking over the program, I didn't know what to expect," said Zyph, in his first year at the helm of his team. "I knew last season's record (3-19, 2-10 BMC). On our first day of open gym, I knew we had something."
Thurmond poured in 15 points and a team-high 10 rebounds for Pilot Rock. Weinke and junior Jimmy Jones each added 12, and Corwin 11.
The Rockets will host the first round of the 2A state tournament on Saturday against an opponent to be determined.
