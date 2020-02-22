PENDLETON — Pilot Rock boys basketball coach Tyler Zyph has been waiting all season for his team to play its best game.
On Saturday, the Rockets finally did that when it mattered the most.
Pilot Rock used a 24-6 second quarter to pull away from the Grant Union Prospectors for good as they rolled to a 68-40 victory to win the Blue Mountain Conference district title at the Pendleton Convention Center.
"This was the best first half we've played all season," Zyph said. "We've been waiting 24 games for this to happen. At the beginning of every practice, I always said, 'We still haven't played our best game.' Tonight, we did that in the first half."
The Rockets (21-4) will host Bandon at 6 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the 2A state tournament. The winner advances to the final eight.
The Prospectors (15-7), who won the regular-season title, will play at Coquille at 5 p.m. Saturday in the first round.
The Prospectors held an early 3-2 lead, but Rockets senior Payton Thurmond dropped in back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the first quarter to take over the game at 8-6. Grant Union put together a brief four-point run for an 11-10 lead with 1:58 left in the quarter, but Thurmond returned with another trey in the final minute as the Rockets were left up 13-11.
Thurmond opened up the Rockets' lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter, scoring four unanswered points for a 17-11 advantage.
Grant Union senior Tristan Morris pulled the Prospectors within five points at 22-17 with 3:51 left in the half, but the Rockets proceeded to ignite a quarter-closing 15-point run that put the game out of reach for good.
Pilot Rock senior Logan Weinke started the streak with a trey, and junior Tanner Corwin contributed six points. At the half, the Rockets enjoyed a 37-17 lead.
"We wanted to come out and play our game," said Pilot Rock junior Tel Thacker, who finished with a game-high 18 points. "We knew we needed to lock down Morris. It was a pretty spread-out game. We played great team defense."
Thacker helped the Rockets to a 25-point lead at 50-25 with 43 seconds left in the thirdquarter, and Corwin and Weinke combined for four points at the line in the fourth quarter for a 67-38 advantage.
The Rockets last made a state appearance in 2018 after they were crowned that season's district champions.
"Taking over the program, I didn't know what to expect," said Zyph, in his first year at the helm. "I knew last season's record (3-19, 2-10 BMC). On our first day of open gym, I knew we had something."
Thurmond poured in 15 points and had a team-high 10 rebounds, while Weinke and junior Jimmy Jones each added 12 points, and Corwin 11.
